ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP (IEG), THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2025: ROBUST ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACCELERATION THROUGH ACQUISITIONS IN EXECUTION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

RIMINI, Italy, 13 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. ("IEG"), Italy's leading trade show event organizer and listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., met today and approved the consolidated interim report as at 31 March 2025. A few highlights are reported below (while the official press release can be found at this link https://www.iegexpo.it/images/IPO/IEG_-_2025_05_13_CS_IEG_1Q_2025_ENG.pdf). Revenues rose to €102.8 million, an increase of +15.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024; Adjusted EBITDA stood at €38.2 million (+11.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 with an Adjusted EBIDTA margin of 37.1%). Adjusted EBIT reached €33.3 million, +10.9% compared to the same period in 2024.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)

Corrado Arturo Peraboni, CEO of the IEG Group, commented as follows: "The excellent results in the first quarter of 2025 mark a further step forward along the Group's growth path outlined in the strategic plan. The quarter's robust organic growth was accompanied by the contribution of new acquisitions. In fact, at an international level, in 2025 we have accelerated the development of the exhibition segment of our product portfolio with acquisitions in Brazil with "Fenagra", the International Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition Show, in a geographic area with high potential for development, and we have launched the first edition in Saudi Arabia of "Riyadh Muscle", a wellness sector event, the geo-cloning of a proprietary flagship event in the UAE. The results of the first quarter 2025 once again underline the solidity of our portfolio's top events, which include 'SIGEP', 'Vicenzaoro' and ' KEY', whose development has contributed to achieving a more than 15% growth in revenues in the first quarter of the year. Investments at our Expo Centers, which will allow us to support even further growth in the coming years, are proceeding according to schedule"

