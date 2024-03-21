Italian Fashion Designer, Eleonora Falcone, Wins SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024

Eleonora beat out almost 1,000 submissions from more than 70 countries

Takes home EUR10,000 in prize money, joins SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is proud to announce that the winner of the SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 is Eleonora Falcone from Italy.

With her collection, "GLOWMANTIC", Eleonora received some of the highest votes in the public voting stage of the challenge to make it into the finals, before wowing the judges to take home the title and prize money of EUR10,000.

"All of us on the judging panel were heartened to see so many submissions by female designers this year, and that they topped the list with 9 finalists. Eleanora's submission stood out right from the start. When she presented her submission, inspiration and rationale at the finals in London, we knew we had a bright fashion star in our midst," said Julien Fournié, SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 judge. "Her drive to succeed was clearly evident, as was her ability to decipher the theme and translate it into what will certainly be a popular collection."

Eleonora will become a part of the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program, SHEIN's flagship incubator program that empowers emerging designers to launch successful global fashion brands, guiding and supporting them through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain logistics. SHEIN X Designers will leverage SHEIN's industry-leading on-demand supply chain to accurately establish customer demand via customer feedback in real time, and then produce only what is needed.

"We are very excited for what Eleanora will bring to the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program and to the fashion industry!" said Molly Miao, CMO, SHEIN. "Her flair for design, technical skills and understanding of commercial viability already positions her as an excellent fashion designer. With SHEIN's on-demand production model, global logistics experience and marketing expertise to support her, we expect great demand for the GLOWMANTIC collection when it goes live on SHEIN sites around the world."

The other nine finalists did not go home empty-handed. Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira from Brazil took home the Creativity Award for her submission's ability to tell a unique story, spark confidence, and celebrate individuality. Japan's Yuto Nomura was awarded the Next Gen Award as a top designer who embraces a sense of innovation, with a collection that embodies the future of fashion. And Fungai Sarah Muzoroza from the United Kingdom walked away with the Style Award, for her collection that seamlessly curated, with a single outfit that heroes the Radiance theme. The winner of each of these categories was awarded EUR5,000. All other finalists went home with EUR3,000 each.

All finalists, including the winner, will have their SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 collections produced and made available to SHEIN's 150 million global users.

In September 2023, SHEIN announced that an additional US$50 Million will be committed towards the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program. This additional funding will bring the company's total investment into the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program to US$105 Million till 2028.

