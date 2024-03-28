SHEIN ANNOUNCES FASHION SPONSORSHIP AT STAGECOACH FOR A THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

SHEIN x Stagecoach launch a Western-inspired fashion collection for music festival fans

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the popular global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, is thrilled to announce its return as a fashion sponsor for the third consecutive year at Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival. The festival is set to take place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In collaboration with Stagecoach, SHEIN has crafted a Western-inspired clothing collection full of sparkle, fringe, and glam. The eclectic collection includes fringe tops, bedazzled denim, metallic boots, and much more, offering the perfect ensemble for any festival attendee aiming for a cowboy chic or desert glam aesthetic.

Additionally, SHEIN is bringing its unique activation to Stagecoach once again with the SHEIN Saloon. The SHEIN Saloon offers fans a variety of cool experiences like Cowboy Karaoke, a 360 Mirrored Bull, Lounge & Bar Watering Hole. Plus, SHEIN will be gifting premium fashion accessories to visitors. The expansive area, constructed from shipping containers, is conveniently located on the festival grounds between the Honky Tonk and Main Stage.

"Music and fashion have always had a strong influence on one another, and we're excited to be back at Stagecoach for another year of celebrating country music and Western-inspired styles," said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S. "Fans know they can always count on SHEIN for trendy, affordable, and inclusive festival gear. We look forward to offering festival goers an amazing experience at the SHEIN Saloon."

Beginning today, the SHEIN x Stagecoach collection is available for purchase at us.SHEIN.com.

