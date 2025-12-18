Italian Gold Broker in $86M Customs Duty and Tariff Evasion Case Released on Bail

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian national Claudio Fogale, charged in an alleged $86 million customs duty and tariff evasion scheme, has been released on bail following an application filed in federal court by his attorney, Anthony J. Mahajan of Health Law Alliance.

Fogale had been detained for nearly one month on accusations connected to UBS Gold, an Indonesian-based jewelry company that federal prosecutors say used Jordanian shipping channels to avoid duties and tariffs on more than $1.2 billion in jewelry imports. The charges against Fogale carry a maximum sentence of 20 years' incarceration.

Calling the evidence against Fogale "thin, at best," Mahajan argued that county-of-origin rules are complex and often the subject of "workarounds," which are not illegal. For example, the Criminal Complaint itself concedes that county-of-origin designations often turn on nuanced questions relating to "substantial transformation" of finished products. Indeed, the Complaint further admits that a customs official opined that the tariff "workaround" appeared to be "treading on thin ice," not that it was outright unlawful.

"Mr. Fogale is no criminal, but rather the victim of an incomplete investigation that was announced to much fanfare by a since-disqualified acting U.S. Attorney whose fleeting appointment was unlawful from inception," said Mahajan.

In August 2025 the Department of Justice announced a cross-agency Trade Fraud Task Force to advance President Trump's "America First Trade Policy" through increased enforcement of customs laws through duty and penalty collection actions, civil actions under the False Claims Act, and criminal prosecution.

Health Law Alliance represents Fogale as part of its expanding federal trade, customs, and tariff defense practice.

