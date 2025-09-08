Italian Wine Blogcast: Making Every Pod Last

Blogcast Retrospective: Throwing Light on 8 years of Amazing Podcast Content

VERONA, Italy, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- September 8th, 2025. Italian Wine Podcast has been recording, travelling, expanding and growing for an incredible 8 years. The IWP Team took a nostalgic walk down podcast memory lane and were overwhelmed by the valuable and unique content that's been created with wine professionals from all over the globe, in every role in the industry, and some very dear colleagues who are no longer with us. For those who have missed them, IWP has created a series of blogs to provide a written record of key episodes, along with links, making it easier to find and listen in to these fascinating conversations.

Founder Stevie Kim and IWP Host Professor Attilio Scienza

Italian Wine Podcast is not only a veritable recorded encyclopedia of the Italian wine sector, but also a personal, thoughtful, insightful look at the well known, unknown, mighty, and unsung heroes in Italian wine. The brainchild of Stevie Kim, Vinitaly Managing Partner and Founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, IWP has spent 8 years witnessing and recording important moments, innovations, setbacks and successes, almost accidentally creating a detailed timeline of Italian wine and the people who inhabit it across the past decade.

Stevie Kim remarked, "We came to the conclusion that a Blogcast will make sure every podcast last a bit longer. The Italian Wine Podcast won't stop at the mic." With this Blogcast, our favorite conversations from the world of Italian wine are converted onto the page, for a written record and a directory of stories, insights, and voices in a form that's searchable, shareable, and lasting. From vineyard tales to market trends, Blogcast turns every pour of dialogue into written words worth savoring.

Unique Insights into Italian Wine

Among the treasures in the back catalogue is the only Italian language series, "Everybody Needs a Bit of Scienza." The indomitable Professor Attilio Scienza has joined IWP every Friday for 3 years, to answer questions sent in by wine lovers across the globe. Stevie Kim tries valiantly to "host" Il Professore and the results definitely vary from hilarity, to success, to despair! But there is no denying that this series is a unique collection of Scienza's wisdom, humor, and generosity of spirit, all of which have made him so beloved by the entire Italian Wine Podcast community far and wide. The profound depth of information, science, history, geology, and personal anecdotes Scienza shares in every episode make these podcast recordings an invaluable (and free!) source of information for every wine student today and for years to come.

One of a Kind Conversations

The goal is to share everything IWP rediscovered and, as always, bring more Italian wine joy to even more wine lovers everywhere. Take a deep dive into the past 8 years of Italian wine development from every angle imaginable with these Blogcasts, through a structured, organised, and specially curated throwback series of favourite podcasts, all the way from iconic Episode 1 to the most recent interviews in 2025. Take a look at in-depth conversations with Italian wine producers, international wine professionals, educators, journalists and more, and discover a vast wealth of authentic discussions that bring to life the humanity and storytelling that provide the backbone of Italian wine.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2,500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 8 million listens.

