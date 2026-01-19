Italian Wine Podcast Renews Media Partnership with Grandi Langhe Wine Festival

Turin, Piedmont - The Italian Wine Podcast has renewed its partnership with Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino as the Official Media Partner of Grandi Langhe 2026, the annual gathering of Piedmont's most prestigious wineries. Grandi Langhe 2026 will be held on 26 and 27 January in Turin at the OGR (Officine Grandi Riparazioni). It is a B2B event dedicated to wine professionals, allowing them to discover the wines of Langhe, Roero and Piedmont. The Italian Wine Podcast will be on hand throughout with a series of exclusive interviews with producers, buyers and industry leaders, delivering all the latest news, views and analysis from this crucial Italian wine region to its global audience of listeners.

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani with the Consorzio di Tutela Roero and in collaboration with Piemonte Land of Wine, Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino brings together more than 500 wineries and 3,000 labels representing every DOC and DOCG in Piedmont. In 2025, the event welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, of whom approximately 20% were from overseas.

The Italian Wine Podcast has renewed its partnership with Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino as the Official Media Partner of Grandi Langhe 2026.

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, welcomed the opportunity to collaborate in this important event: "Italy is famous for its diversity and its fierce individualism, so bringing more than 500 producers together under one roof is no small feat. Grandi Langhe proves what is possible when a region chooses collaboration over fragmentation. It offers an unparalleled snapshot of Piedmont today and that collective strength is exactly what international markets are looking for."

Francesco Monchiero, President of Piemonte Land of Wine, outlined the organization's objectives for 2026: "The 2025 edition represented a major leap forward for Grandi Langhe, marking the first time that wineries from across the whole of Piedmont participated together. It effectively marked "year zero" of the project as it exists today: an initiative created to showcase the full breadth of Piedmont's wine heritage, going beyond individual territorial excellences and bringing together all of the region's more than 60 appellations. The success achieved, with 500 participating wineries, confirmed the strength and uniqueness of this initiative, capable of attracting trade professionals from across Italy and abroad. For 2026, we have chosen to further strengthen this path by increasing the number of participating wineries and consolidating Grandi Langhe as a benchmark event for Piedmontese wine."

Full details of the event can be found at: www.grandilanghe.com.

Listeners of Italian Wine Podcast can expect a series of special episodes dedicated to Grandi Langhe 2026, as well as real-time updates and engaging discussions across the podcast's digital platforms.

https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/episodes_category/grandi-langhe-e-il-piemonte-del-vino-2025/

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2,500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 8 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise in the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected] . Cin Cin!

Listen on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and XimalayaFM Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast