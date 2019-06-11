Italy, Portugal & Spain Cinema Industry Report 2019: Comprehensive Data, 2000-2018 & Forecasts 2018-2022
This report tracks the current state of play, delineating major players, and offering comprehensive data back to 2000 covering key industry metrics. Forecasts cover the next five years to 2022.
Cinema exhibitors across Southern Europe have faced particular problems since the financial crisis, notably limited and insecure employment opportunities for young people and a legacy of over-investment in cinemas. Pricing initiatives and consolidation have gone some way to addressing such issues but these markets seem set to remain weak into the medium term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Italy
1.1 Films and Distribution
1.2 3D and Alternative Content
1.3 Taxes
1.4 Cinemas
1.5 Companies
1.5.1 AMC
1.5.2 Vue
1.6 Forecasts
2. Portugal
2.1 Films and Distribution
2.2 Taxes
2.3 Cinemas
2.4 Companies
2.4.1 NOS Audiovisuais
2.4.2 AMC/UCI
2.4.3 Orient Cinemas
2.5 Forecasts
3. Spain
3.1 Films and Distribution
3.2 Taxes
3.3 Cinemas
3.4 Companies
3.4.1 AMC/Cinesa
3.4.2 Cinepolis/Yelmo Cineplex de Espana
3.4.3 Ocine
3.4.5 Kinepolis Group
3.4.6 MK2
3.4.7 ACEC
3.4.8 Union Cine Ciudad
3.5 Forecasts
List of Tables
Italy
- Italian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Distributor Market Shares 2012-2018
- 3D and Alternative Content Releases and Box Office 2018
- Value Added Tax and Authors' Rights 2013-2018
- Screen Counts 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2012-2018
- Forecasts
- Italy Forecasts 2018-2023
Portugal
- Portuguese Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Top 10 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors by Admissions 2013-2018
- Sites and Screens 2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2014-2018
- Forecasts
- Portugal Forecasts 2018-2023
Spain
- Spanish Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Film Production 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Authors' Rights and Value Added Tax 2013-2018
- Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2016-2019
- Forecasts
- Spain Forecasts 2018-2023
Companies Mentioned
- ACEC
- AMC
- Cinepolis
- Cinesa
- Kinepolis Group
- MK2
- NOS Audiovisuais
- Ocine
- Orient Cinemas
- UCI
- Union Cine Ciudad
- Vue
- Yelmo Cineplex de Espana
