Italy, Portugal & Spain Cinema Industry Report 2019: Comprehensive Data, 2000-2018 & Forecasts 2018-2022

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cinema Industry Research - Italy, Portugal & Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report tracks the current state of play, delineating major players, and offering comprehensive data back to 2000 covering key industry metrics. Forecasts cover the next five years to 2022.

Cinema exhibitors across Southern Europe have faced particular problems since the financial crisis, notably limited and insecure employment opportunities for young people and a legacy of over-investment in cinemas. Pricing initiatives and consolidation have gone some way to addressing such issues but these markets seem set to remain weak into the medium term.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Italy

1.1 Films and Distribution

1.2 3D and Alternative Content

1.3 Taxes

1.4 Cinemas

1.5 Companies

1.5.1 AMC

1.5.2 Vue

1.6 Forecasts



2. Portugal

2.1 Films and Distribution

2.2 Taxes

2.3 Cinemas

2.4 Companies

2.4.1 NOS Audiovisuais

2.4.2 AMC/UCI

2.4.3 Orient Cinemas

2.5 Forecasts



3. Spain

3.1 Films and Distribution

3.2 Taxes

3.3 Cinemas

3.4 Companies

3.4.1 AMC/Cinesa

3.4.2 Cinepolis/Yelmo Cineplex de Espana

3.4.3 Ocine

3.4.5 Kinepolis Group

3.4.6 MK2

3.4.7 ACEC

3.4.8 Union Cine Ciudad

3.5 Forecasts



List of Tables



Italy

Italian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Distributor Market Shares 2012-2018

3D and Alternative Content Releases and Box Office 2018

Value Added Tax and Authors' Rights 2013-2018

Screen Counts 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2012-2018

Forecasts

Italy Forecasts 2018-2023

Portugal

Portuguese Cinema Market 2013-2018

Top 10 Films 2018

Leading Distributors by Admissions 2013-2018

Sites and Screens 2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2014-2018

Forecasts

Portugal Forecasts 2018-2023

Spain

Spanish Cinema Market 2013-2018

Film Production 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Authors' Rights and Value Added Tax 2013-2018

Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2016-2019

Forecasts

Spain Forecasts 2018-2023

Companies Mentioned



ACEC

AMC

Cinepolis

Cinesa

Kinepolis Group

MK2

NOS Audiovisuais

Ocine

Orient Cinemas

UCI

Union Cine Ciudad

Vue

Yelmo Cineplex de Espana

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3urfx0



