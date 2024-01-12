Italy, Sigep 2024, the future of "dolce" worldwide

  • Spotlight on international trends for the dolce foodservice world expo.
  • 1,200 exhibitor brands from 35 countries, 500 buyers and delegations anticipated from 83 countries (mainly Germany, Spain, France, USA, Canada, India and China).

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 20-24 January at Rimini Expo Centre, innovative ideas in the industry will take the stage at Sigep-The Dolce World Expo (45th edition), the international artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee trade show organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group. "The Vision Plaza - announces Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG - will host key dolce foodservice speakers on excellence in innovation, globally trending topics and scenarios, including Circana, US leading advisor on consumer behaviour. According to their reports, "out-of-home" consumption in Europe is up +12% on 2022, with dolce bakery products alone accounting for 11.4 billion".

Tens of thousands of operators from all over the world are expected at Sigep 2024, including 500 top buyers from 83 countries in collaboration with ITA-Italian Trade Agency and the IEG regional advisor network. Among the 1,200 brands confirmed, the foreign share is close to 18%, representing 35 countries.

Major upswing in delegations from all over the world: the main US restaurant chains, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and manufacturer, Brothers Desserts in the gelato sector, Papa Murphy, Blaze Pizza or Toppers for the world of pizza, and coffee brands like Spot Coffee, as well as Rush Bowls Franchising LLC and Maxwell-McKenney.

The Singapore delegation with representatives of the Restaurant Association and Singapore Tourism Board; Abrasorvetes - gelato makers association from Brazil; IILA-Italian Latin American Institute with representatives of coffee and cocoa producing countries; UNIDO operators from Kurdistan and Iran. French delegations from the Confederation glaciers, patissiers, chocolatiers de France and Université Régionale des Métiers et de l'Artisanat des Pays de la Loire, from Argentina the Afadhya artisan ice cream makers association, from Serbia a delegation of bakers and pastry chefs coordinated by the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Macau Associacao de Chocolate, from Chinese Taipei the Taiwan Chefs Association, from Chile Indupan, the bakers' association. Others from the bakery sector include, Ceoppan, the Spanish Confederation of Bakeries, Pastry and Related Products, Peru bakers from the Nova Escuela training school, Swiss representatives of Richemont Fachschule Switzerland school, and others from Richemont Club China. And this year's newcomer, a delegation from the World Association of Chefs Societies, a global network of chef associations.

PRESS CONTACT SIGEP ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP 
head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali, press office manager: Marco Forcellini,
international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; [email protected] - + () 39 0541 744814

