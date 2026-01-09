ITALY, SIGEP WORLD SPECIAL PROJECTS: FROM 16 JANUARY IN RIMINI, GELATO, PIZZA, LUXURY HOTELS AND THE BARS OF THE FUTURE

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At SIGEP World, organised by IEG – Italian Exhibition Group, in Italy at Rimini Expo Centre from 16 January for five days, with 1.300 brands across 30 halls, foodservice will take centre stage alongside some of the world's most renowned pastry chefs.

The SIGEP WORLD Exhibition Hall at Rimini Expo Centre

"This will happen through special projects and thematic platforms," announces Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG, "which connect products, supply chains and business." Marco Carniello, IEG's CBO, adds: "Luxury Hotel Food Experience, Sustainability District, Innovation Bar, Gelato Meets Chains and Pizza (R)evolution are the lenses through which we will tell the story of the sector's transformation." Flavia Morelli, head of IEG's Food & Beverage Division, specifies: "They range from the role of food in high-end hospitality to the evolution of bar concepts, sustainable supply chains and the strategies of international chains."

GELATO AND PIZZA: STRATEGIC LEVERS FOR GLOBAL FOODSERVICE

At SIGEP World 2026, gelato is not only a symbol of Italian craftsmanship but also a strategic asset for the international foodservice industry. Gelato Meets Chains will address international restaurant, hotel, coffee shops and bakery chains, promoting the integration of artisanal, soft and frozen gelato into global menus.

Pizza will be showcased through Pizza (R)evolution, highlighting both an iconic product and an industrial and business platform. A comprehensive overview of ingredients and flours, technologies, ovens and equipment, solutions and service formats for independent pizzerias as well as international chains.

FOOD AS THE LANGUAGE OF PREMIUM HOSPITALITY

In high-end hospitality, food & beverage are decisive competitive levers. With Luxury Hotel Food Experience, SIGEP World 2026 will present case studies showing how breakfast, catering and events help define the identity and positioning of luxury hotels.

SUSTAINABILITY DISTRICT AND INNOVATION BAR

The Sustainability District at SIGEP World 2026 will be dedicated to international dialogue, with in-depth insights into the cocoa and coffee supply chains, as well as new technological solutions and case studies from the food industry, fostering networking among producers, cooperatives, institutions and companies. Innovation Bar, meanwhile, will explore the future of the bar industry and the relationship between technology and professional expertise.

