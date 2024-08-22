Italy's Premier Shotgun Brands Dominate Montrose's Aug. 31 Sporting, Classic & Collectible Firearms Auction

Featured: Pair of Beretta Model SO-2 12-bore over/under shotguns with all the bells and whistles, plus exquisite productions by Caesar Guerini, Benelli, Perazzi, Rizzini, and Blaser (Germany)

MONTROSE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who would rather be in the great outdoors at the first signs of crisp fall weather might want to start planning for their field excursions later this month when Montrose Auction presents a selection of fine sporting, classic and collectible firearms built by the world's finest gunmakers. The August 31 auction lineup boasts high quality and excellent condition in each of its 545 lots, which comprise premium-level vintage firearms for collection and display as well as precision-made hunting guns for practical use. The live gallery event can be easily accessed via three major interstates, but to accommodate those who cannot attend in person, all forms of remote bidding will also be available, including absentee, by phone, or live online through Montrose Live or two other trusted bidding platforms.

Pair of Beretta Model SO-2 12-bore sidelock over/under sporting shotguns with 28in barrels. Hand-built in 1987, hand-engraved with rose & scroll and silver-inlaid pigeon on top lever. Bright bores. Highly-figured, finest-quality walnut stocks. Double-bite Boss-pattern action built for strength and durability. Shotguns of this type represent some of the finest guns ever produced by Beretta. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Caesar Guerini Summit 12-gauge over/under shotgun with 10mm vent rib and factory Maxis Choke system. Single selective adjustable trigger with ejector. Engraved coin-finished receiver signed 'Bottega Giovanelli.' Varnished, highly-figured checkered walnut stocks. Mechanically and aesthetically excellent. Comes in factory luggage case with 8 extended chokes, trigger wrench. Estimate: $3,000-$4,500

The auction's centerpiece is a fantastic pair of Beretta (Gardone Val Trompia, Italy) Model SO-2 12-bore sidelock over/under sporting shotguns with 28-inch barrels. Hand-built in 1987, these premium-quality guns are hand-engraved with a rose-and-scroll motif and display a silver-inlaid pigeon on the top lever. With bright bores and highly-figured, select walnut stocks, the Berettas have a double-bite Boss-pattern action built for strength and durability. Montrose's firearms specialist Tony Wilcox describes the Model SO-2 as "one of the finest guns offered by Beretta." The auction duo is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.

The plentiful array of over/under shotguns continues with a Caesar Guerini (Brescia, Italy) Summit 12-gauge with a 10mm vent rib, and factory Maxis Choke system. It has a single selective adjustable trigger with ejector and an engraved coin-finished receiver that is signed Bottega Giovanelli. Mechanically and aesthetically excellent, it has varnished, highly-figured, checkered walnut stocks. This auction entry, made by one of Europe's most respected gunmakers, will convey in its correct factory luggage case with eight extended chokes and a trigger wrench. Estimate: $3,000-$4,500

Another Guerini highlight, a Tempio 20-gauge over/under shotgun has a 30-inch barrel, single selective trigger, choked improved cylinder and improved cylinder, with a 10mm vent rib, 3-inch chamber and ejectors. A beautiful presentation, it is decorated with a gold-inlaid game scene and has an engraved, coin-finished receiver signed Bottega Giovanelli. Graded "extremely fine" and retaining 99% of its finish, the gun is mechanically "fine" with bright bores. Housed in a factory luggage case, its estimate is $2,500-$4,000.

A coveted German brand featured in the auction's top 10 is Blaser Jagdwaffen GbH. A superb example of a Blaser F16 12-gauge over/under shotgun, one of the best modern over/unders ever produced, shows little to no prior use and is housed in its factory luggage case together with all relevant paperwork and accessories. Estimate: $3,000-$4,500.

Additionally, there are prized European shotguns and rifles by Benelli Arms, Perazzi, Rizzini and Browning, to name but a few premier makers represented in the sale.

Montrose Auction's Aug. 31, 2024 Fine Firearms Auction will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The auction gallery is conveniently located at 1702 2nd St., Montrose, GA 31065, just off Interstate I-16 between exits 32 and 39. It is a comfortable drive from anywhere in Georgia. Bid live online through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers and Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, book a phone line for auction day, or obtain additional information about any auction item, please call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com

