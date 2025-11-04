ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Announcement to the Market - Information on the 2025 3rd quarter result

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Condensed Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2025 are available on the Investor Relations website.

Interactive meeting on the results will be held on Wednesday, November 05 at 08:00 a.m. (EST). Access the link to register: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados3T25/Default_eng.aspx

For further information, access Investor Relations website: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/en/results-and-reports/results-center/

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600067/5120544/ITAU_LOGO_POS_HEX_680X680_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.