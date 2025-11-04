ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Announcement to the Market - Information on the 2025 3rd quarter result

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Nov 04, 2025, 18:27 ET

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Condensed Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2025 are available on the Investor Relations website.

Interactive meeting on the results will be held on Wednesday, November 05 at 08:00 a.m. (EST). Access the link to register: https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados3T25/Default_eng.aspx

For further information, access Investor Relations website: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/en/results-and-reports/results-center/  

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600067/5120544/ITAU_LOGO_POS_HEX_680X680_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - Projections 2025

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - Projections 2025

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and...
ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 3Q25 Interactive Meeting

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 3Q25 Interactive Meeting

On November 5, 2025, at 8 a.m. (EST) and 10 a.m. (Brasília time), we will present our 3Q25 results in Portuguese and English, in an interactive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

Investments Opinions

Investments Opinions

News Releases in Similar Topics