Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Payment Of Interest On Capital

Dec 09, 2022, 17:04 ET
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of today, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to 2023, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:
|
Base period
|
Base date Date of the last trading day at B3
|
Credit to specific account
|
Payment
|
January
|
12/29/2022
|
01/30/2023
|
02/01/2023
|
February
|
01/31/2023
|
02/27/2023
|
03/01/2023
|
March
|
02/28/2023
|
03/30/2023
|
04/03/2023
|
April
|
03/31/2023
|
04/27/2023
|
05/02/2023
|
May
|
04/28/2023
|
05/30/2023
|
06/01/2023
|
June
|
05/31/2023
|
06/29/2023
|
07/03/2023
|
July
|
06/30/2023
|
07/28/2023
|
08/01/2023
|
August
|
07/31/2023
|
08/30/2023
|
09/01/2023
|
September
|
08/31/2023
|
09/28/2023
|
10/02/2023
|
October
|
09/29/2023
|
10/30/2023
|
11/01/2023
|
November
|
10/31/2023
|
11/29/2023
|
12/01/2023
|
December
|
11/30/2023
|
12/19/2023
|
01/02/2024
If you have any question, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > IR Services.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230
