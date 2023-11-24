Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - MATERIAL FACT - Payment of interest on capital

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

24 Nov, 2023, 17:09 ET

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$ 0.24724 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.210154 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made until April 30, 2024, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 06, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting December 07, 2023. 

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

RENATO LULIA JACOB 
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: The amounts paid per share as interest on capital are the same for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Contact: 
Telephone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Also from this source

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - FATO RELEVANTE - Pagamento de juros sobre capital próprio

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. comunica aos seus acionistas que seu Conselho de Administração, na data de hoje, aprovou o pagamento de JCP – juros sobre...

Ações Itaú em Foco - 3º trimestre de 2023

O Itaú Unibanco divulga hoje (13) o boletim Ações Itaú em Foco, referente ao terceiro trimestre de 2023. Entre os temas de interesse para os...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.