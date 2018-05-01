Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market - IFRS - Results for the 1st Quarter of 2018

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first quarter of 2018 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS



























R$ million















Balance Sheet BRGAAP Adjustments and Reclassifications2 IFRS

BRGAAP Adjustments and Reclassifications2 IFRS

Mar/31/2018





Dec/31/2017

Total Assets 1,524,354 (82,947) 1,441,407

1,503,503 (67,264) 1,436,239 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 5 1,039,613 3,222 1,042,835

1,031,742 28,310 1,060,052 (-) Estimated Loss at Amortized Cost 5 (35,883) (661) (36,544)

(36,325) (412) (36,737) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 109,277 (48,911) 60,366

103,538 (51,305) 52,233 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (3,003) 2,920 (83)

(2,892) 2,808 (84) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 317,345 (26,528) 290,817

308,570 (35,034) 273,536 Tax Assets 7 54,950 (14,198) 40,752

59,648 (15,399) 44,249 Investments in Associates and Jointly Controlled Entities, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets 42,055 1,209 43,264

39,224 3,766 42,990















Total Liabilities 1,393,624 (88,605) 1,305,018

1,364,565 (72,683) 1,291,883 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,100,081 (78,219) 1,021,862

1,088,090 (63,506) 1,024,584 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 34,815 959 35,774

26,930 281 27,211 Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 1,863 2,971 4,834

1,950 2,972 4,922 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan 185,492 800 186,292

180,445 787 181,232 Provisions 19,524 - 19,524

19,736 - 19,736 Tax Liabilities 7 17,016 (11,554) 5,462

20,440 (12,604) 7,836 Other Liabilities 34,833 (3,563) 31,270

26,974 (612) 26,362 Total Stockholders' Equity 130,730 5,659 136,389

138,938 5,418 144,356 Non-controlling Interests 12,219 1,139 13,358

12,014 964 12,978 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 118,511 4,520 123,031

126,924 4,454 131,378















































1 BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil; 2 Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;

3 Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;



4 Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;











5 Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;













6 Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;







7 Difference in accounting, particularly differed taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;

8 Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.















Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.

Reconciliation











R$ million

Stockholders'

Equity * Result *

Mar/31/2018 1st Q/18 1st Q/17 BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 118,511 6,280 6,052 (a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets (48) 91 (350) (b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets (367) (75) 163 (c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. 448 (2) (2) (d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets 2,291 45 77 (e) Financial Lease Operations 473 (40) (24) (f) Other adjustments 1,723 90 147 IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 123,031 6,389 6,063 IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders 13,358 168 (57) IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders 136,389 6,557 6,006







* Events net of tax effects





















(a) In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9 (b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9. (c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized. (d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery behavior. (e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08. (f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP. 9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2,018.

For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.



























R$ million Recurring Result 1st Q/18 1st Q/17

BRGAAP IFRS Variation BRGAAP IFRS Variation Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 6,280 6,389 109 6,052 6,063 11 Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events 139 (7) (146) 123 (11) (134) Goodwill Amortization 146 - (146) 125 - (125) Civil Lawsuits - Economic Plans (97) (97) - 18 18 - Impairment 92 92 - - - - Others (2) (2) - (20) (29) (10) Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 6,419 6,383 (37) 6,176 6,052 (124)

The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, May 1, 2018.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Investor Relations Officer

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication

55 (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-announcement-to-the-market---ifrs---results-for-the-1st-quarter-of-2018-300640645.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Related Links

http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

