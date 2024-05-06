Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results for the 1st quarter of 2024

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

May 06, 2024, 18:24 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2024 ending March 31, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Tuesday, May 07 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). For further information see https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados1T24/Default_eng.aspx.

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa  
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

