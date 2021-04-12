Itaú Unibanco launches its new Investor Relations website and reformulates its Integrated Annual Report

SÃO PAULO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco has launched its new Investor Relations website and reformulated its 2020 Integrated Annual Report to better serve investors and stakeholders. This is a broad project designed to rethink and reformulate our communication with stockholders and general public.

The website introduces innovative functionalities, such as an interactive dashboard with financial information, a dedicated channel for individuals investors, artificial intelligence features to optimize the search for information, accessibility tools and a wide range of content.

Meanwhile, the annual report now consists of a set of reports that includes three documents: the Integrated Annual Report, the ESG (environmental, social and governance) Report and the Complete Financial Statements, which are available in a 100% digital environment, providing autonomy and flexibility to readers.

A website dedicated to sustainability is also available, where it is possible to learn more on the bank's ESG strategy.

To check out for these novelties, please access: https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations and https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/annual-report/2020/.

