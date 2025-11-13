ITC Holdings Corp. Announces Board of Directors and Executive Appointments

"Today's leadership appointments strengthen our ability to drive long-term success. From the Board room to the management team, these leaders bring proven expertise and an unwavering commitment to excellence, performance and customer value. Their experience will be instrumental as we advance grid enhancements across our footprint," said Linda Apsey, CEO of ITC.

Diane Bridgewater's career spans 40 years in finance, strategy and operations. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer for LCS, where she played a pivotal role in guiding the company's financial and administrative functions, helping shape its long-term strategic direction. Her experience also includes leadership roles at DuPont Pioneer and KPMG. She currently serves on the boards of Guide One Insurance and Des Moines University.

Rowena (Ro) Crosbie brings a wealth of expertise in leadership development and corporate training through her work as president of Tero International, a firm she founded in 1993. Her career has been marked by a commitment to empowering professionals and organizations through research-based learning strategies. She currently serves on several boards, including Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, Grand View University and the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

In his role as vice president, deputy general counsel, Gabe Valle will be responsible for the oversight and direction of the Corporate and Securities, Commercial Contracts and Technology, Business Operations, Development and Legal Department Operations practice groups within the Legal Department. He previously served as assistant general counsel – legal services. Valle has more than 25 years of experience in commercial transactions. Prior to joining ITC in 2008, he worked in private practice in Washington D.C. and Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Belle Isle Conservancy in Detroit. Valle earned a JD from American University's Washington College of Law, an MBA from State University of New York at Buffalo and a BS in economics from Hofstra University.

In his role as vice president, ITC Holdings, Corp., and president, ITC Great Plains, C. Patrick Woods will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction for the Great Plains operating company, and will oversee its State Government Affairs, Regulatory Strategy, Community Relations, Customer & Business Solutions and Project Development functions. He previously served as director, business affairs and manager of Southwest Power Pool and state regulatory strategy. Prior to joining ITC in 2018, Woods served in a variety of leadership roles in the private sector and in state and local government. He is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Kansas Health Foundation, immediate past-Chair of the Financial Research Institute at the University of Missouri-Columbia, a member of the Board of Advisors for the Center for Public Utilities at New Mexico State University; a member of the Board of Directors for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, a member of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Advisory Board at the University of Kansas, a lifetime member of the Topeka Branch NAACP, and Trustee for The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus. Woods earned an MPA from the University of Kansas, and a BA from Friends University.

