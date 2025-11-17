ITC Holdings Corp. Announces Retirement of CEO Linda Apsey and Appointment of Krista Tanner as Successor Effective March 23, 2026

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Pierce, Chair of the Board of Directors of ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC), today announced the retirement of Linda Apsey, CEO, from both ITC and its Board of Directors, effective March 22, 2026. Krista Tanner has been appointed as President and CEO, and to the Board of Directors, and will succeed Apsey effective March 23, 2026.

Linda Apsey Krista Tanner

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to Linda for her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to ITC. Under her guidance, the company has navigated a rapidly evolving energy landscape—expanding transmission infrastructure, embracing innovation and strengthening grid reliability. Her legacy is one of resilience, growth and service to our customers and communities," said Pierce.

Apsey will retire with 23 years at ITC and 32 years in the industry. As a founding member of ITC's leadership team, she has led the company as CEO since 2016. Prior to her current position, Apsey held the dual role of President & CEO, and also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and President of ITC Michigan. During her tenure she has overseen the largest capital plans in ITC's history, increases in reliability, industry-leading safety performance and a stable, growing workforce.

"As I conclude my time as CEO of ITC, I do so with profound gratitude and enduring pride. It has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated and talented individuals whose commitment to excellence has shaped the company's success and strengthened its role in powering the communities we serve," said Apsey. "I extend my sincere thanks to every employee for their unwavering commitment to advancing the greater grid, and to the Board for their support and trust in me and the entire team at ITC. It is with great confidence that under Krista's leadership, the company is well-positioned to navigate the future with resilience, innovation and purpose."

Tanner was appointed President of ITC in 2024. In this position she has overseen the overall business operations of ITC and its subsidiaries. Prior to this role, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. Tanner joined ITC in 2014 as President of ITC Midwest. Prior to joining ITC, she worked at Alliant Energy, served as a state public utility regulator of the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), and earlier in her career worked as an attorney at an Iowa law firm.

"I'm excited to be leading ITC at such a pivotal moment. It's a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and experienced team during a time of significant transformation in our industry. As energy needs and demands evolve, we face both challenges and opportunities to build a stronger, more resilient grid. Together, we'll continue to pursue excellence and deliver value to our stakeholders," said Tanner.

"It has been an honor to work alongside Linda Apsey, whose leadership has been instrumental in strengthening ITC's position as a transmission leader. Her vision and dedication have driven meaningful growth, expanded infrastructure and delivered consistent value," said David Hutchens, President and CEO of Fortis Inc. "As we look to the future, I'm thrilled to have Krista Tanner step into this role. Her experience and insight will be vital as ITC continues to evolve to meet the changing demands of the energy landscape."

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 23,000 megawatt hours along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

