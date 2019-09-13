ITC launches Power of Caring Initiative with Inaugural Volunteering Day

"Our charitable giving grant program has helped us take an active, company-wide role in strengthening our communities, and we are excited to give our employees a more active role in that community support," said Linda Apsey, president and CEO of ITC Holdings Corp. "This annual event was developed with our corporate values in mind, supporting ITC's commitment to integrity and responsibility and focusing on the common good in our communities."

In the ITC Michigan footprint, more than 100 ITC employees and executives volunteered with Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit on Sept. 12. Volunteers worked to pull orders and pack produce in support of Gleaners' mission to provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food, and related resources. The team will return for a second day of volunteering on Sept. 18.

"Gleaners has a critical need for volunteers. Each year we distribute millions of pounds of food and positively impact our neighbors through food education programs," said Gerry Brisson, president & CEO at Gleaners Community Food Bank. "We greatly value relationships with companies like ITC that actively engage their employees through charitable programs and encourage volunteerism. An organization like ours relies on these volunteers to help achieve our mission."

The ITC Great Plains team will work with the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka in Kansas on Sept. 18 in support of its mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

In Iowa, the ITC Midwest team will gather on Sept. 20 in support of ConnectCR's efforts to revitalize Cedar Lake located north of downtown Cedar Rapids.

Through its Charitable Giving Program, ITC awards grants to qualified 501 (c) (3) organizations that deliver charitable services in the counties where ITC operates. Grants support programs and projects that reflect ITC's giving priorities: education, environmental stewardship, social services, health and wellness and arts and culture.

For more information about ITC's charitable giving program, including the Power of Caring initiative, and to apply for a grant or ITC volunteer support, visit http://www.itc-holdings.com/community-approach/philanthropy.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

