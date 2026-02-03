ITC Holdings Corp. Announces Executive Change

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. announced today the appointment of Carlo Capra as Vice President, Engineering, effective Feb. 26, 2026. He succeeds Joe Bennett, who will retire on Feb. 25, 2026.

"I'd like to thank Joe for his leadership in advancing ITC's facilities, capital and maintenance programs," said COO Brian Slocum. "During his tenure at ITC, Joe has overseen some of the largest projects and capital investments in ITC's history."

"Carlo Capra has been an integral member of ITC's Planning, Operations and Capital Projects teams for more than 20 years. He brings a wide-ranging perspective and a wealth of leadership experience to the role during a transformational time in the energy industry."

In his role as Vice President, Engineering, Mr. Capra will be responsible for the Asset Management, Design and Project Engineering functions as they support the capital and maintenance programs for ITC's operating entities. He joined ITC in 2004 and previously served as a director in project delivery, capital projects, operations engineering and planning, where he contributed to corporate growth and capital plans for the ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company and ITC Midwest transmission systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 23,000 megawatt hours along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

