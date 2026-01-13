ITE Management Names Danielle Hootnick as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE"), a leading alternative asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure, has appointed Danielle Hootnick as Chief Growth Officer, where she will oversee global business development, investor relations, and other growth initiatives. In this new role, Ms. Hootnick will lead efforts to scale ITE's platform globally, expand its institutional investor base, and support the firm's expanding multi-platform investments and operations.

"Danielle will be a great asset to ITE. She understands investor needs, operates with a commercial mindset, and leads with collaboration and conviction. This combination positions us well as we expand globally and advance our multi-platform transportation strategy," said Jason Koenig, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of ITE Management.

Ms. Hootnick brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in the alternatives industry, including as a Partner, Founding Member and Global Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at London-based Arcmont Asset Management (previously BlueBay Private Debt) prior to its acquisition by Nuveen. Her background spans capital formation and strategic growth, with a track record of building high-performing global teams.

"ITE has been shaped by twelve years of disciplined growth, underpinned by strong institutional investor support. Now more than ever, investors are seeking income-generating infrastructure strategies with consistent, stable returns led by proven operators and investors. This is the core ethos of ITE, and I am delighted to help build on that foundation in the firm's next chapter," said Ms. Hootnick.

Ms. Hootnick received an AB from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, with a certificate in executive coaching from Columbia University.

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12 billion of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various other transportation verticals, as of January 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and aims to achieve stable lease profiles and long-term contracts that deliver durable, diversified value. ITE blends operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, please visit www.itemgmt.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

