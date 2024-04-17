itel Brings Home the Silver in the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for Best Use of Technology and Customer Service Employer of the Year

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, the Caribbean's largest homegrown customer experience provider, has once again received international acclaim, as the company was presented with two Silver Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the categories of Best Use of Technology and the much-lauded Customer Service Employer of the Year.

Head of Sales, Mark Marion, accepts the award at the gala.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year, more than 2,300 nominations were received from 51 nations, from organizations of all sizes, and virtually every industry. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.

itel was among the winners that night, receiving a Silver Stevie® for "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service", for its groundbreaking all-in-one performance management and learning system that combines gamification and real-time analytics to drive tangible improvements in both service quality and efficiency.

The company was also presented with a Silver Stevie® for "Customer Service Employer of the Year", highlighting its significant achievements in employee development and engagement. As one juror commented, "itel's journey from a small outsourcer to an international CX provider underscores the importance of prioritizing employee experience… Their focus on creating a supportive and inclusive culture has been instrumental in attracting and retaining talent, ultimately driving the company's growth and success."

itel's Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein, CD, was thrilled by the recognition. "I want to thank the judging panel and congratulate all the nominees. It's an honor to be acknowledged for both CX innovation and our commitment to creating an engaging company culture that drives exceptional performance and such positive outcomes for our clients. We could not have grown so fast or achieved so much without focusing on quality, skills training, career development, and finding the right tools and technology to propel us forward."

The company now has 14 facilities in 7 countries, spanning the Caribbean, Latin America, and the U.S., and is an employer of choice serving over 50 global brands.

For more information about itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel