Item 9 Labs, a Premium Cannabis Operator, to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on March 24 at 10:30 a.m. ET

PHOENIX, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, today announced that its CEO, Andrew Bowden, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

Item 9 Labs Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

- DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

- TIME: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- ZOOM LINK: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3hTZvWtPRDG28b2ZiK4Xzg

Bowden will provide an overview of the Company, including its award-winning products, the ongoing operations expansion and other key initiatives, as well as the growth opportunities resulting from the favorable regulatory environment. He will also speak in-depth on why franchising is the growth vehicle that is expected to propel the cannabis industry forward and how the upcoming merger with ONE Cannabis Group (OCG Inc.) and its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd. complements the Company's overall growth strategy.

"We are seeing positive changes in the cannabis industry," Bowden said. "The U.S. market is very well positioned to benefit from what we believe is its next big growth driver – franchising."

He continued, "Franchising significantly reduces barriers to entry for prospective entrepreneurs and for dispensary brands seeking a national footprint. Traditional multi-state operators need to fund all business development and expansion, while franchise brands can scale more rapidly at a lower cost because shops are locally owned and operated by their franchisees. It's the most viable method for national expansion because of greatly reduced capital expenditures, resulting in accelerated scale."

The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The conference will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family office, high net worth investors and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. With substantial insider investment, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and production innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector and capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the Company has 650,000+ square feet of operations space under development on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

