Itemize Appoints Financial Services Leader Crystal Stephens to Lead Receivables Solutions Strategy

Former Comerica Bank Vice President brings over 20 years of financial technology and receivables expertise to accelerate Itemize's receivables innovation for banks and enterprises

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, a leading AI-powered finance automation company, today announced the appointment of Crystal D. Stephens as Head of Receivables Solutions. Stephens joins Itemize from Comerica Bank, where she served as Vice President of Corporate Product Management overseeing the bank's receivables solutions portfolio.

Stephens brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of financial services and technology. Her career spans software development, enterprise payment strategy, and business consulting across multiple lines of business. At Comerica, she was responsible for driving the future direction of the bank's receivables solutions, with a focus on innovation and an advisory approach to meeting evolving customer needs in a competitive market.

In her new role, Stephens will lead the strategy and development of Itemize's receivables solutions, which leverage the company's AI-driven platform to help banks and financial institutions automate receivables processing, lockbox processing, and remittance matching at the line-item level.

"Crystal is exactly the kind of leader we need as we expand our integrated receivables capabilities for banks and their corporate clients," said James Thomas, Founder and CEO of Itemize. "Her deep expertise in receivables solutions management, combined with her hands-on understanding of both technology platforms and the payment lifecycle, will be instrumental in helping us deliver the next generation of intelligent receivables solutions."

The hire underscores Itemize's commitment to serving the banking sector, where the company's platform is used to modernize treasury services including lockbox, financial transaction processing, and digital mailroom operations. Itemize's AI-powered platform captures and structures remittance data at a granular level, automating payment matching and exception handling to deliver faster, more accurate receivables processing.

"I've spent my career helping banks and their customers solve some of the most complex challenges in receivables," said Stephens. "Itemize's AI-first approach to integrated receivables represents a significant leap forward for the industry. I'm excited to help shape technology that empowers banks to deliver faster, smarter receivables solutions to their clients."

Stephens is well known in the financial services community as an advocate for cultural change and innovation within banking organizations. Her advisory approach to receivables solutions and her deep understanding of both the technology and business dimensions of payment processing position her to accelerate Itemize's solution roadmap and deepen the company's partnerships with banks and financial institutions.

About Itemize

Itemize is an AI-powered finance automation company that enables banks, financial institutions, and enterprises to streamline transaction-heavy operations across receivables, payables, and related financial workflows. Its cloud-native platform combines granular line-item intelligence with advanced entity intelligence to capture, validate, and reconcile financial data with high accuracy. Founded in 2012, Itemize automates manual work, strengthens controls, and accelerates cash flow in high-volume financial environments. Learn more at itemize.com.

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SOURCE Itemize Corp