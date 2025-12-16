Itemize Launches on AWS Marketplace in Partnership with Labra

Financial Institutions Gain Easier Access to Itemize AI Automation Through AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, a leading provider of AI-powered finance automation, today announced that its solutions are now available on AWS Marketplace in partnership with Labra. The first product listing to go-live is Itemize Wholesale Lockbox Automation, with additional Itemize listings, such as Itemize Accounts Payable and Itemize Digital Mailroom, to shortly follow on AWS Marketplace.

The listing allows banks, processors, and financial institutions to purchase and deploy Itemize through AWS Marketplace, streamlining procurement, billing, and onboarding while leveraging their existing AWS commitments.

"Our customers want two things: fast time-to-value and low friction," said Steve Markle, Chief Operating Officer at Itemize. "By working with Labra to bring Itemize to AWS Marketplace, we're making it dramatically easier for banks and finance teams to buy, deploy, and scale our AI-driven automation using the cloud investments they already have with AWS."

Built on the Itemize AI-powered finance automation platform, Itemize Wholesale Lockbox Automation uses line-item AI to capture, classify, and reconcile remittance data with high accuracy, helping banks and processors accelerate cash posting, reduce exceptions, and cut operating costs.

"Itemize is a great example of how ISVs can use AWS Marketplace to accelerate enterprise adoption. By partnering with Labra, they're able to streamline their listing, strengthen their co-sell motion with AWS, and create a faster path to predictable cloud revenue. We're excited to support Itemize as they bring their AI automation platform to more financial institutions through trusted cloud channels," said Sridhar Adusumilli, CEO & Co-Founder at Labra.

The Itemize – Labra collaboration will continue to expand Itemize's presence and co-sell motion on AWS, giving finance teams more choice and flexibility in how they adopt next-generation automation.

For more information, visit Itemize on AWS Marketplace or contact [email protected].

About Itemize

Itemize is an AI-powered finance automation company that enables banks, financial institutions, and enterprises to streamline transaction-heavy operations across receivables, payables, and related financial workflows. Its cloud-native platform combines granular line-item intelligence with advanced entity intelligence to capture, validate, and reconcile financial data with high accuracy. Itemize automates manual work, strengthens controls, identifies counterparty and compliance risks, and accelerates cash flow in high-volume financial environments. Learn more at www.itemize.com .

About Labra

Labra is a leading Cloud Go-To-Market platform that helps software companies accelerate revenue through hyperscaler marketplaces such as AWS Marketplace. Labra provides the tools, integrations, and expertise vendors need to list, manage, and co-sell their offerings in the cloud, simplifying procurement for customers while unlocking new growth channels for partners. For more information, visit www.labra.io .

