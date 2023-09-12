Itemize Welcomes Steve Markle as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Innovation, Growth, and Scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, the only Global AI financial automation platform for AP/AR payables and wholesale lockbox processing, has appointed Steve Markle as chief operating officer.

Reporting directly to James Thomas, founder and CEO, Markle will lead the Itemize Go-To-Market units, encompassing product, sales, service, and account management.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years in B2B technology, Markle brings deep expertise and leadership to Itemize. Markle was previously the president and CEO of BirchStreet, an e-procurement and accounts payable platform for the hospitality industry.

His impressive track record also includes a successful tenure as vice-president of solutions management at SAP Ariba, and a trailblazer in strategic sourcing, procurement, and business network.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Markle established roots in the San Francisco Bay Area following his B.S.E in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University. Markle currently lives in Southern California.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to our team. His leadership and extensive expertise in Accounts Payable, Procure-to-Pay technology, and operations will undoubtedly amplify the success and scale of Itemize. CFOs recognize the potential value AI can bring to finance. We are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for our AI solutions. Steve will play a pivotal role in helping clients apply AI co-pilots to their finance functions," said James Thomas, CEO of Itemize.

About Itemize:

Itemize is a leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform for B2B commerce. The company provides advanced AI-ML solutions tailored for financial controllers, aiming to transform the financial management landscape within organizations.

By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, Itemize streamlines and automates financial processes in accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR). Itemize helps make better decision-making and risk mitigation while driving overall financial performance.

