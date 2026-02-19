Itential Named to Futuriom 50 for Sixth Consecutive Year, Recognized Across Multiple Categories for Leading the Shift to Agentic Infrastructure Operations

As enterprises race to operationalize AI across hybrid infrastructure, Itential provides the agentic operations platform that ensures every AI-driven action is orchestrated, governed, and auditable

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential , the leader in agentic operations for infrastructure, today announced it has been named to Futuriom's Top 50 list of top companies driving innovation in cloud, AI, and communications Infrastructure, for the sixth consecutive year. This year's recognition spans three of the report's four major trend categories: Distributed Cloud & AI Infrastructure, Data Infrastructure & Observability, and Platform Engineering & Infrastructure as Code, reflecting Itential's expanding role as the agentic operations platform enterprises rely on to translate AI intelligence into trusted, deterministic infrastructure action across cloud, network, and edge environments.

The 2026 Futuriom 50 report identifies AI-driven distributed architectures, agentic operations, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) as defining forces reshaping enterprise infrastructure. A central theme is that AI-driven operations require infrastructure spanning cloud, network, and edge, which current fragmented scripting and siloed automation tools cannot deliver because they lack the coordination, governance, and cross-domain execution.

The report recognizes Itential's role in solving this challenge, highlighting the platform's open approach to agentic operations. Organizations can connect external AI systems, including LLMs, AIOps platforms, and AI agents through Itential's Model Context Protocol (MCP), and build their own intelligent infrastructure agents using Itential's FlowAI technology. In both cases, AI reasoning is separated from infrastructure execution, with every action passing through governed workflows that enforce policy, approvals, and audit controls before changes reach production. This architectural flexibility, with a unified governance and orchestration layer underneath, is what enterprises need as they move from AI experimentation to production-grade agentic operations.

"Itential has been a long-time innovator in network integration and orchestration across cloud, traditional infrastructure, and now AI-driven environments," said Scott Raynovich, Founder & Principal Analyst, Futuriom Research. "Itential continues to evolve its platform, most recently with capabilities designed to build and manage agentic operations by pairing AI reasoning with deterministic, policy-governed execution, enabling enterprises to operationalize agentic systems while maintaining control, visibility, and governance."

The Rise of Agentic Operations & Why Governance Is the Missing Piece

The 2026 report makes clear that AI is no longer a silo; it demands infrastructure that is distributed, automated, and secured across hybrid environments. But as AI agents begin to interact directly with infrastructure through protocols like MCP, the gap between AI reasoning and safe infrastructure execution becomes a critical enterprise risk.

Itential closes that gap. Its platform embeds policy enforcement, audit trails, and compliance controls directly into the execution path, ensuring AI-driven actions are governed by design, not by exception. This approach is what distinguishes Itential in an increasingly crowded automation landscape.

"AI is creating a new class of infrastructure complexity that traditional automation was never designed to solve. Enterprises need a platform that translates AI intelligence into trusted, governed infrastructure action, and that's exactly what Itential delivers," said Kristen H. Rachels, CMO, Itential. "Six consecutive years on the Futuriom 50 reflects Itential's sustained leadership in infrastructure innovation, and this year's recognition across multiple categories reflects where the market is headed - and that Itential is delivering the agentic operations platform to get there."

The Futuriom 50 report further validates this approach by highlighting how Itential's integrations with fellow Futuriom 50 companies, such as Selector AI, and the broader infrastructure ecosystem enable closed-loop operations, where AI-driven insights flow directly into governed infrastructure action with policy enforcement and compliance controls at every step. With over 200 pre-built integrations spanning AIOps, observability, ITSM, cloud, and network platforms, Itential is turning agentic operations from concept into production reality.

About the 2026 Futuriom 50

The Futuriom 50 is an annual research report identifying the strongest private companies in cloud, AI, and communications infrastructure. The 2026 class represents more than $33 billion in combined funding across companies driving innovation in distributed cloud and AI infrastructure, data infrastructure and observability, unified cloud and AI security, and platform engineering and IaC. Top investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs, Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

To download the complimentary 2026 Futuriom 50 report, visit here. To learn how Itential enables agentic operations for infrastructure, visit itential.com/initiatives/agentic-operations.

About Itential

Itential is the platform for agentic infrastructure operations, orchestrating agents, APIs, and governance for safe, scalable AI-driven automation across hybrid cloud and network environments. The Itential Platform provides the enterprise-grade security, governance, and operational controls enterprises need to manage the full lifecycle of infrastructure operations – from design and provisioning through change and compliance. Its FlowAI technology and MCP control layer translate AI intent into governed workflows, separating reasoning from deterministic execution and closing the AI-to-action gap with policy, audit, and compliance controls. This approach lets teams safely build, connect, and run intelligent agents alongside traditional automation, turning complex AI insights into secure, auditable infrastructure outcomes. www.itential.com

