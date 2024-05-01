Iterable Names Hightouch as Technology Partner of the Year and Announces Smart Ingest

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch is honored to be recognized as Technology Partner of the Year in the 2024 Expie Awards by Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform.

The announcement comes alongside the general availability release of Smart Ingest, an Iterable-native feature co-developed with Hightouch, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP). Smart Ingest directly links leading cloud data platforms to Iterable, empowering marketers to consolidate all their valuable customer data in one place. With Smart Ingest, marketers can swiftly activate new data in experiments, enhance audience targeting, and deliver more personalized cross-channel communications — all from Iterable. By leveraging Smart Ingest, marketers can take charge of their data strategy and dramatically reduce their dependence on technical resources, revolutionizing the way they approach data management



As part of their Spring Product announcement, Iterable is unveiling 10 additional data sources for Smart Ingest, bringing the total to 14 different data cloud providers to further streamline data activation and enhance the return on investment in their customers' martech stacks. With these additional sources, more marketers can activate more of their data on Iterable.

Kashish Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Hightouch, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Iterable and Hightouch share a vision of democratizing data so that marketers can deliver stronger personalized experiences. We are honored to be recognized as their Technology Partner of the Year and look forward to deepening our partnership with Iterable to deliver our technology to marketing teams around the world."

This partnership represents a strategic alignment of two industry leaders committed to revolutionizing how companies use data to engage with their customers. Together, Hightouch and Iterable are setting new standards for what is possible with customer-centric marketing.

For more information about Hightouch and our partnership with Iterable, please visit https://hightouch.com/

ABOUT ITERABLE

Iterable is the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time.

ABOUT HIGHTOUCH

As the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), Hightouch empowers organizations to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations in platforms like Iterable. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, The NBA, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization.

SOURCE Hightouch