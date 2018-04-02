Ithra Showcases Visual Arts And Saudi Culture At Linwood Dunn Theater In The Heart Of Hollywood

Saudi Art Days, featuring Saudi Film Days and Kingdom of Colors is a unique event taking place across three days in the heart of Hollywood. The event is open to the general public, with registration open through the dedicated event page, here. The Kingdom of Colors photo exhibition is open 6 – 10 p.m. on Monday, 12:00 – 4:00 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Saudi Film Days, feature and short film presentations and entertainment taking place across all three nights, 6:00 – 10:00 pm.

Modern Saudi film is evolving rapidly to include diverse, innovative and uniquely Saudi visual narratives, drawing from its deep historical cultures as well as contemporary life, creating a new generation of young filmmakers passionate about sharing their stories.

Presented in collaboration with the Saudi Films Festival, the event program features 13 Saudi films from this new generation, some of which have already won film festival awards. The film festival opens with Bilal: A New Breed of Hero, by renowned Saudi Director and Producer; Ayman Jamal. In addition, panel discussions at each evening's screening will bring Saudi filmmakers into dialogue with notable Directors and Writers including Andy Tennant (Fool's Gold) and Shauna Cross (What to Expect When You're Expecting), as well as American and Saudi film critics to discuss the arts of filmmaking, storytelling and the future of filmmaking in Saudi Arabia.

"We have a new generation of Saudi tastemakers and influencers, devoted to capturing the magic and spirit of our country through film and photography," said Ali Al Mutairi, Director at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). "The Kingdom of Colors and Saudi Art Days three-day event will showcase the story of Saudi Arabia and provide guests with a unique opportunity to experience a visual art journey through the lenses of Saudi artists in the heart of Hollywood."

Influential Saudi contemporary photographers will be on hand to discuss the Kingdom of Colors exhibition, promoting shots captured through conventional photography and camera phones to illustrate the many layers, flavors, and fabrics of Saudi. From landscapes to architecture, people to animals, religion to culture, history to future, these photos represent the new way that locals see and experience the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Experience the unique Saudi culture, color, culinary delights and films from the Linwood Dunn Theater, and from afar with #BridgestoKSA.

About The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture

Saudi Aramco's King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture is a pioneering undertaking by Saudi Aramco aimed at making a tangible and positive impact on human development, by inspiring a passion for knowledge, creativity and cross-cultural engagement within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Center houses a library, archives, a lifelong learning center, youth enrichment and innovation programs, a four-gallery and children's museum. The Center offers a wide variety of permanent and visiting exhibits, live events and multimedia venues.

About Linwood Dunn Theater

Completed in 2003, the Linwood Dunn Theater is the Academy's newest theater. This state-of-the-art screening facility holds 286 seats and was named in honor of visual effects pioneer Linwood Dunn. The screening room is designed to provide reference standard presentation of 16, 35, and 70mm motion picture formats for both image and sound quality. The theater is also equipped for digital presentation. In addition, the theater serves as a venue for lectures, panel discussions and Academy forums on a variety of subjects.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ithra-showcases-visual-arts-and-saudi-culture-at-linwood-dunn-theater-in-the-heart-of-hollywood-300622914.html

SOURCE Ithra