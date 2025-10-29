ITI Partners with Adena Corporation to Launch New Authorized Training Center

The Florida-based facility will offer instructor-led training and workforce development for crane operators and riggers to help combat the skilled labor shortage

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Training International (ITI), an Interplay Learning company and global leader in crane and rigging training, is proud to announce a new partnership with Adena Corporation to establish an ITI Training Center in Lakeland, Fla. The new facility began offering classes in October, expanding access to world-class crane and rigging training for construction and industrial professionals.

Industrial Training International (ITI), an Interplay Learning company, has partnered with Adena Corporation to create a training facility that will expand access to world-class crane and rigging training for construction and industrial professionals.

Adena Corporation is a respected name in the construction industry and has first-hand knowledge of the region's skilled labor shortage. An employee-owned, family-owned and American-owned and operated company, Adena has made significant in-house investments in apprenticeship programs, a response to the decline in skilled labor within the construction industry.

"While many education systems struggle to produce job-ready technicians, Adena is taking a proactive approach by investing directly in workforce development," said Randy A. Payne, CEO and president, Adena Corporation. "Through our partnership with ITI, the Lakeland Training Center will deliver hands-on, industry-validated training programs that prepare workers for high-demand technical roles, particularly in the crane and rigging field."

The Lakeland training facility will provide a blend of practical instruction and classroom learning, with both indoor and outdoor spaces set up for students to learn safety protocols and gain hands-on experience with real crane and rigging setups. Students will have access to live cranes, experienced instructors and real-world training scenarios with simulated loads to build competency and confidence for the job site. Popular courses include Intermediate Rigging, Master Rigging with Qualification, Rigging Gear Inspector, Lift Director and Critical Lift Planning.

"Our hands-on, workshop-style classes led by industry experts ensure that crane, rigging and lifting professionals can acquire essential skills in a safe and controlled environment, which is challenging to master in normal working environments," said Andrew Kauser, COO, ITI. "The partnership with Adena is a natural fit, as their commitment to excellence in workforce development aligns with our own."

The new training center is already off to a strong start with its first Intermediate Rigging class, and additional sessions are filling quickly. To register for 2025 and 2026 classes, visit ITI's website to learn more.

For more information about ITI, visit http://www.iti.com/.

For more information about Adena Corporation, visit https://adenacorporation.com.

About Industrial Training International

Industrial Training International is a world leader in crane and rigging training and consulting. ITI has become recognized by customers and competitors alike as having an innovative and pioneering attitude toward training, and for having raised the current levels of instruction for cranes, rigging, and lifting activities. For more information, visit http://www.iti.com/.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions for the industrial workforce. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

About Adena Corporation

Adena Corporation is a leading construction company providing comprehensive design-build, general contracting and construction management services across Ohio, Florida, Colorado and Virginia. Known for its commitment to quality, safety and innovation, Adena delivers complex projects in commercial, industrial and institutional sectors. The company takes pride in developing its workforce and investing in training initiatives that strengthen the construction industry. By cultivating skilled talent and maintaining the highest standards of excellence, Adena continues to position itself as a premier builder and trusted partner in the region. For more information about Adena Corporation, visit https://adenacorporation.com.

