Itineraries Are Open to Book Aboard Windstar Cruises' New Star Seeker Ship

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windstar Cruises ' newest ship Star Seeker will join the small ship company's fleet in December of 2025, and today the line has announced itinerary plans and opened reservations for the 112-suite yacht's inaugural season including the Caribbean, Alaska, and Japan. Travelers can now book cruises to these regions aboard the new ship.

The maiden voyage will depart from Málaga, Spain on December 28, 2025, crossing the Atlantic with a special stop in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands for a New Year's Eve celebration complete with fireworks alongside sister ship Wind Star. As this voyage is an ocean crossing, there will be ample time to explore the yacht's new amenities like the Fitness Center, World Spa by Windstar, new specialty restaurant, and the Yacht Club. The cruise ends on January 13 in Miami, which is especially meaningful as Windstar is headquartered in the region.

The ship's christening ceremony will be held in Miami. The maritime tradition marks the ship's entry into service and is meant to bring good luck and protection to the ship and its crew. The official naming of the ship includes a chosen godmother/father of the ship breaking a Champagne bottle against the hull. Shoreside Windstar staff, partners, travel advisors, and media will have a chance to engage with the new ship on a series of invitation-only special events and ship tours in Miami to celebrate Star Seeker's addition to the fleet.

On January 15, 2026, Star Seeker will then set sail on an eight-day christening voyage in the Caribbean from Miami to San Juan with stops in the Dominican Republic and British Virgin Islands. This is the first of several Star Seeker sailings in the Caribbean region before the yacht heads through the Panama Canal and towards Alaska and Japan.

"I'm really excited we'll be able to sail the new Star Seeker in the Caribbean before the ship continues on to its final destinations of Alaska and Japan," says Windstar President Christopher Prelog. "Star Seeker will likely not return to the Caribbean again, so it's a wonderful but fleeting chance for our Caribbean destination fans to experience the ship. We have some celebrations planned to bring Star Seeker together with other Windstar ships in the Caribbean, like a sunset sailing parade past the pitons in St. Lucia with Wind Spirit and Star Pride. It will be a warm welcome to the fleet for our new ship."

The ship will then cross the Panama Canal towards Alaska , where it will sail from May to August 2026. There are several epic options to make the trip from San Juan to Juneau (49 days), Costa Rica to Juneau (25 days), and Mexico to Juneau (17 days). Once in Alaska, the ship will offer two main itineraries, a seven or eight-day Scenic Alaska cruise or a longer 10-, 11-, or 12-day Alaskan Splendors cruise, both sailing from Vancouver B.C. to Juneau, Alaska or reverse. Smaller ports like Haines and Wrangell offer guests a chance to see Alaska's grandeur with fewer tourists around. Alaska cruises can be combined with a five-day inland tour through the heart of Denali National Park.

Windstar will bring back its popular Signature Expedition program to get guests closer to Alaska's scenery including up-close views of scenic fjords and tidewater glaciers, plus a chance to spot more wildlife. Guests can choose to take a small RIB boat exploration or kayak directly from the ship's Watersports Platform in remote and scenic areas like Misty Fjords National Monument, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Tracy Arm Fjords. The team of knowledgeable expedition guides sail on board for the duration of the trip, and in addition to leading expeditions, they give presentations on the natural environment, culture, and history of Alaska.

Following Alaska, Star Seeker will cross the Pacific to Japan in early September, where Windstar will bring back its popular Grand Japan itinerary on four dates through October. Japan highlights include scenic cruising the Inland Sea; sailing around the abandoned island of Hashima; visiting the Peace Memorial Parks of Nagasaki and Hiroshima; and calling on smaller ports like Takamatsu and Karatsu. Cruisers also can opt to add on a three-day inland exploration of Osaka and Kyoto.

Windstar last sailed in Alaska and Japan in 2023. The addition of the Star Seeker makes it possible for the line to return to both regions. Additional itineraries in Southeast Asia are under development for Star Seeker.

