Itiviti Advances Strategic SSEOMS Migration Initiative, Recruits Linda Middleditch as Chief Product Officer

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a world-leading technology and service provider for the capital markets industry, has announced the appointment of Linda Middleditch as Chief Product Officer. An experienced strategy and change management specialist, Linda joins Itiviti from Bloomberg LP, where she most recently was Global Head of SSEOMS Product Management. She has previously held senior product development positions with top-tier investment banks, including Citi and Morgan Stanley.

Reporting to CEO Rob Mackay, Linda will become a member of Itiviti's executive management team. Her role includes defining the product department's vision and overseeing every element of the product strategy and execution, including design, development and marketing. She will also be instrumental when executing Itiviti's strategic initiative for providing a timely migration path to Itiviti's multi-asset Order Management System (OMS) for clients currently using the Bloomberg SSEOMS service, which will be discontinued in April 2021.

"Linda has a solid resumé from the heart of our industry and brings highly relevant experience as we are ramping up our capabilities to onboard former SSEOMS clients," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "This makes her the ideal candidate for the key position as Itiviti's Chief Product Officer, and I am delighted to welcome her to our executive team. Linda combines a detailed knowledge covering trading technology, markets and regulatory issues with a strategic vision, excellent leadership qualities and a keen understanding of customer challenges and user needs."

"I'm thrilled to join Itiviti at this eventful time, for the company and for our industry," said Linda Middleditch. "It's my privilege, and challenge, to build on Itiviti's industry leadership and innovative legacy to map out and deliver great product solutions which help our customers gain competitive edge in their markets while creating sustainable value for our own business."

For further information, please contact:

Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti, Tel: +44-20-7942-0946, Email: rob.mackay@itiviti.com

Christine Blinke, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Itiviti, Tel. +46-739-01-02-01, Email: christine.blinke@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-advances-strategic-sseoms-migration-initiative--recruits-linda-middleditch-as-chief-product-,c2830664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/2830664/1055934.pdf Press release in PDF format https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/i/linda-middleditch,c2635145 Linda Middleditch

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB