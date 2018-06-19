Itiviti Partners With Syspower of Taiwan to Expand NYFIX Global Connectivity Footprint in Asia

Syspower already benefits from a prevalent position in Taiwan. Over the past decade, the firm has built a strong local market presence allowing buy-side and sell-side financial institutions to reach over 500 connections through its FIXNet connectivity network. Syspower decided to turn to Itiviti's NYFIX to address the growing demand from Taiwanese institutions to connect to international trading venues.

Itiviti has a strong growth strategy for the NYFIX Marketplace international trading network, leveraging the platform's ability to seamlessly connect with any OMS solutions. This "plug and connect" feature naturally positions NYFIX as the go-to solution for local vendors looking to expand their international footprint at minimal cost. The Itiviti-Syspower partnership is already proving fruitful for the two companies with new clients signed following the availability of the joint offering and prospective business opportunities lining up.

"Working with experienced international vendors is second nature for Taiwan firms as we operate in an increasingly globalized marketplace," said Stony Fan, Chairman of Syspower. "The quality of our exchanges with Itiviti from our first meetings and the support our teams received during the whole process were fantastic; getting customers live was a simple, fully managed process. This partnership gives us confidence that we can expand greatly."

Philippe Carré, Itiviti Global Head of Business Development commented: "We see a great fit between our expansion strategy in Asia and the growing demand from local technology vendors to extend their reach. Launched early 2017, our NYFIX hub in Asia has helped sustain intense market demand and, under the Itiviti GAP - Global Alliance Program, to onboard a number of key regional partners. making NYFIX the Asian FIX connectivity utility of choice."

Ofir Geffen, President Director Asia Pacific and Japan, Itiviti, adds: "We harbor ambitious plans for our Asian development, with half of the Itiviti offices already located in the region - I firmly intend to make it one of our strongest business. It is essential for us to leverage a strong pan-Asian ecosystem of providers to sustain the growth dynamic – I am delighted to welcome Syspower as our latest partner."

About Syspower

Syspower is a leading IT service provider with solid industry knowhow, especially in financial category. With fruitful experience in financial industry operations and skillful talents, Syspower has won high reputation and recognition from customers over the years.

FIXNet is the leading trading platform operated by Syspower. It provides financial transaction services, including securities and options, which was ranked in the first place in Taiwan's financial trading market.

For more information about Syspower, please visit www.syspower.com.tw or write to customer@syspower.com.tw.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centers the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

