Itiviti Receives 2019 TradingTech Insight Europe Award for Tbricks

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that it has been named a winner of the acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards for 2019. At the awards ceremony held in London yesterday, Itiviti's Tbricks was recognized as Best Trading Analytics Platform.

Presented by A-Team, the TTI Europe Awards have been designed to acknowledge excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets. The TTI Awards focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions within financial markets.

"I want to congratulate Itiviti on the achievement of being named a winner of our 2019 TTI Europe Awards," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer, A-Team Group. "The votes of our trading technology community members confirm Itiviti as one of their preferred providers, and this award reflects Itiviti's standing as a trading technology innovator by enabling customers to employ analytics as an effective vehicle for pushing the boundaries in electronic trading."

All award nominees were initially reviewed and considered by Trading Tech Editors and the TradingTech Insight Advisory Board. Based on their analysis, shortlists were drawn up for each awards category, and the voting process commenced among the TradingTech Insight community.

"We take great pride in this recognition, as the TTI community certainly includes some of our most demanding and analytically sophisticated users," said Jonas Hansbo, Chief Technology Officer, Itiviti. "The TTI Europe Award adds a significant, independent approval for our Tbricks platform, and for the expertise we provide to back it up.

Tbricks is an innovative trading platform that empowers trading desks with game-changing technology. It combines a flexible, scalable and fast core platform with comprehensive, off-the-shelf solutions for a variety of business demands. Tbricks' flexible and modular approach to trading technology; 'buy and build', solves the 'buy vs build' debate.

With its powerful mechanisms for delivering analytics, Tbricks facilitates better informed trading decisions and lets customers differentiate by adding market intelligence while ensuring regulatory compliance and actively use risk to enhance trading.

Tbricks supports trading analytics through its Calculation Engine, taking full advantage of modern multi-core hardware architectures. It offers a fully server-based API for various sorts of analytics, such as pricing of financial instruments in real-time or pre- and post-trade analytics.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com .

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

