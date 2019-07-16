Itiviti Works With Bloomberg to Further Facilitate Transition for SSEOMS Clients

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Bloomberg LLC to enable a seamless transition and onboarding process for clients currently using Bloomberg SSEOMS to Iitiviti's multi-asset Order Management System (OMS).

This collaboration includes sharing key SSEOMS platform information, and goes further to enable pre-integration of key Bloomberg products, including the Bloomberg Market Data Feed (B-PIPE) and DASH Enterprise, a solution which helps sell-side firms realize efficiencies on their sales and trading desks.

"Itiviti recognizes that migrating to a new execution and order management platform is a complex undertaking which requires detailed preparation, and we are delighted to work closely with Bloomberg to streamline this process," said Linda Middleditch, EVP, Head of Product Strategy, Itiviti Group. "Our multi-asset OMS provides a great solution for the Bloomberg SSEOMS clients, who will benefit from the significant investment we are making in the platform to accommodate their needs. It is an incredibly exciting time for these clients to join Itiviti."

Itiviti also announces two significant additions to its sell-side product team: Implementation Engineer Alex Bloomfield and Project Manager Kevin Jackson are now joining from Bloomberg's SSEOMS organization. With 15 years of experience from working on the SSEOMS platform between them, Alex and Kevin bring to Itiviti an in-depth knowledge of sell-side technology infrastructure and user requirements.

"Our recruitment of Alex and Kevin further demonstrates Itiviti's commitment to a smooth, efficient transition for SSEOMS clients, and our determination to be the partner of choice for firms as they move ahead to a next-generation execution and order management platform," commented Linda Middleditch.

Itiviti's sell-side trading solution platform provides access to cross-asset orders from a global network of clients, a feature-rich OMS, and advanced tools for fast and reliable execution and middle office workflows. It is highly customizable for accommodating customer-specific messaging, order flows and user preferences.

Itiviti's OMS is easily integrated with third party systems and existing trading infrastructure. It is used by more than 10,000 sales-traders worldwide to quickly onboard clients, manage orders in real-time through a shared order book, route execution to any venue, customize commission schemes and automate post-trade tasks to secure bookings and regulatory compliance.

For further information, please contact

Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti, Tel: +44-20-7942-0946, Email: rob.mackay@itiviti.com

Linda Middleditch, EVP, Head of Product Strategy, Itiviti Group, Tel +44-796-82-126-24, Email: linda.middleditch@itiviti.com

Christine Blinke, EVP, Head of Marketing & Communications, Itiviti Group, Tel. +46-739-01-02-01, Email: christine.blinke@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or follow Itiviti on social media: Twitter @Itiviti AB, Facebook @ItivitiAB, and LinkedIn.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-works-with-bloomberg-to-further-facilitate-transition-for-sseoms-clients,c2864098

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/2864098/1078120.pdf Press release in PDF format https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/i/linda-middleditch,c2655814 Linda Middleditch

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

Related Links

http://www.itiviti.com

