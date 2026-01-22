iTradeNetwork Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring Gemini Enterprise and AI Agents to Food and Beverage Supply Chains

iTradeNetwork strengthens its Cerena Solution Suite with Gemini Enterprise and AI agents, leveraging Google Cloud's Data Cloud and Vertex AI platform to automate manual workflows

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iTradeNetwork , the largest food and beverage trading network across North America, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to help accelerate the intelligence and integration of iTradeNetwork's platform through Gemini Enterprise and AI agents. This collaboration enhances iTradeNetwork's ability to embed AI-driven capabilities into its Cerena Solution Suite, bringing foundational data enrichment and intelligent automation into connected, workflow-specific supply chain operations.

"This partnership is a leap forward in our mission to make supply chain intelligence more actionable," said Amer Akhtar, CEO of iTradeNetwork. "We're combining our deep domain expertise and expansive trading network with Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI tools to bring clarity, integration, and adaptability to every part of the supply chain."

The Cerena Solution Suite is iTradeNetwork's unified brand of integrated solutions, organized into intelligent, workflow-specific suites for every segment of the food and beverage supply chain. By aligning its suite architecture with Google Cloud's infrastructure and agentic AI technology, iTradeNetwork is enabling a more connected, intelligent experience across procurement, finance, logistics, and beyond without adding complexity for users.

"The next frontier of supply chain efficiency is agentic AI," said Toby Brown, global head of Regulated Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. "iTradeNetwork is using Gemini Enterprise and our Vertex AI platform to build agents that solve real-world problems in the food and beverage industry. These agents don't just process information—they help businesses bridge the gap between fragmented product data and confident, automated decision-making."

This collaboration transforms how product data is structured, unified, and used across the supply chain. By embedding Google Cloud's advanced data infrastructure and AI capabilities, iTradeNetwork is enriching and connecting product data that has historically been fragmented or manually managed. Through intelligent enrichment and categorization, the Cerena Solution Suite organizes and delivers capabilities that replace manual classification with insight-ready datasets, building a trusted data layer that supports accurate pricing analysis, validated claims, and clearer supplier performance. This connected data foundation also strengthens traceability and FSMA 204 compliance by ensuring standardized, linked product and shipment data across partners.

The collaboration also brings intelligent agents into the most manually intensive workflows across procurement, finance, and logistics. iTradeNetwork is integrating Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, to enable task-focused agents that support decision-making and automate routine processes. These agents handle everyday actions, identify anomalies, and provide actionable suggestions, all while embedded directly within the systems and workflows teams already use.

One example is the new Order Agent , which interprets emailed or PDF-based purchase orders and converts them into validated, OMS-ready transactions. This capability brings manual actions into the digital workflow, eliminating rekeying and ensuring consistent data flow without disrupting upstream processes.

From supplier onboarding to payment workflows, these intelligent agents bring operational insight and cohesion across the entire food and beverage supply chain.

Akhtar continued, "With connected, reliable data flowing through iTradeNetwork, our customers gain earlier visibility into risks and opportunities, allowing them to operate with greater predictability, confidence and efficiency, so they can become more competitive and profitable."

The collaboration underscores iTradeNetwork's continued investment in scalable, intelligent solutions that adapt to the complexities of modern supply chains while staying rooted in the proven workflows that customers trust today. To learn more, visit itradenetwork.com.

For more than 25 years, iTradeNetwork has delivered connected supply chain and commerce solutions purpose-built for the food and beverage industry. With over 4,000 trading partners and millions of daily transactions, iTradeNetwork enables smarter, more collaborative commerce across procurement, logistics, traceability, and spend management.

