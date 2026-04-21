ITRC 2025 Annual Report Highlights Organization's Commitment to a World Where No One Can Use Your Identity but You

According to the ITRC's 2025 Annual Report, our digital platforms and educational outreach provided more than 1.2 million instances of service, empowering individuals to take action before an identity crime could escalate

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) has released its 2025 Annual Report. The report highlights the nationally recognized nonprofit's accomplishments in the last calendar year. It also looks ahead to how the ITRC will continue to meet its vision of "a world where nobody can use my identity but me" and mission to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud.

Download the ITRC 2025 Annual Report

The ITRC will continue to meet its vision of “a world where nobody can use my identity but me” and mission to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud. Speed Speed ITRC advisors directly assisted 5,962 individuals navigating 8,753 identity-related concerns, providing expert guidance to people whose identities were misused or compromised. Our digital platforms and educational outreach provided 1,282,517 instances of service, empowering individuals to take action before an identity crime could escalate.

Identity crimes are no longer just a financial nuisance; they are life-altering events. According to our own research, 35 percent of victims reported losses exceeding $10,000, and 11 percent reported losses greater than $1 million.

The emotional impact was just as devastating. Nearly 68 percent of identity crime victims who have not contacted the ITRC have seriously considered self-harm. Among individuals who receive support from the ITRC, that number drops to 14 percent, reflecting the power of expert guidance and human connection in moments of crisis.

The ITRC Was More Than Just a Voice; We Were a Lifeline

As seen in our 2025 Annual Report , the ITRC responded to 7,192 requests for help through calls, chats, emails and text messages in 2025.

, the ITRC responded to through calls, chats, emails and text messages in 2025. Our advisors directly assisted 5,962 individuals navigating 8,753 identity-related concerns, providing expert guidance to people whose identities were misused or compromised.

For many victims, identity crime is more than a financial disruption; it can threaten employment, housing and long-term stability. As scams and fraud become more sophisticated, particularly through artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tactics, most individuals cannot navigate the recovery process on their own. The ITRC ensures this is not the case through our victim support, prevention education and applied research.

The ITRC Provided Education and Prevention

Recovery is only part of the solution. Prevention remains the most effective way to reduce harm. According to the ITRC 2025 Annual Report, our digital platforms and educational outreach provided 1,282,517 instances of service, empowering individuals to take action before an identity crime could escalate. Our resources help ensure that even individuals who do not directly contact an ITRC expert advisor can still benefit from our expertise.

The ITRC Supports Those Most at Risk

Identity crimes often create the greatest harm for individuals already facing significant life challenges. Among victims who identified as members of vulnerable communities:

Thirty-one percent (31%) were survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence.

were survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence. Nineteen percent (19%) were experiencing homelessness.

were experiencing homelessness. Eleven percent (11%) were survivors of human trafficking.

were survivors of human trafficking. Nineteen percent (19%) were formerly incarcerated individuals rebuilding their lives.

For these individuals, restoring their identity is often the first step toward rebuilding their lives. The ITRC worked to ensure that recovery services remain accessible to everyone, especially those with the greatest barriers, and will continue to do so in 2026.

"In a year of AI-driven threats and shifting national priorities, the ITRC remains an essential lifeline," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Our 2025 impact proves that recovery is possible, but awareness alone isn't enough—we need action. If you've been targeted, contact us. If you want to protect your community, partner with us. We are here to make victims whole, ensuring no one is left behind in this new digital divide."

How the ITRC is Strengthening the Identity Protection Ecosystem

We are expanding our trauma-informed approach by providing specialized training to first-tier call center representatives and offering Tier 2 escalation services.

We are a lifeline for law enforcement by training officers to identify and address the secondary victimization of identity theft, scams or fraud that occurs after a traditional crime.

that occurs after a traditional crime. We analyze and share data breach and identity-related trends to help businesses and government agencies stay one step ahead of the threats that can lead to identity misuse.

The ITRC is committed to empowering individuals, supporting victims and building a safer digital world. If you share our passion for making a profound and lasting impact in the fight against identity theft, scams and fraud, we invite you to explore our Major Gifts Program. To learn more about the ITRC's business service offerings highlighted in the 2025 Annual Report, click here.

Consumers and victims can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting the ITRC's website, idtheftcenter.org, to live chat.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center