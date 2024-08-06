ITRI and Amicoipet Biotech's Smart Pet Collar Bags Gold Medal at Concours Lépine

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The amicoipet smart pet collar, jointly developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Amicoipet Biotech Inc., has won a gold medal at the Concours Lépine International 2024 in Paris, France.

Based on ITRI's iPetWeaR smart pet collar technology—recognized as a CES Innovation Award honoree and recipient of the HealthTech Award of the ASOCIO ICT Award in 2022, and was licensed to Amicoipet Biotech the same year—this award-winning collar offers continuous non-contact monitoring of pets' heart rates, respiration, activity levels, sleep patterns, and exercise performance. Utilizing low-power physiological detection radar and advanced activity analysis algorithms, the AIoT collar delivers comprehensive health management services regardless of pet size or fur length, enabling seamless on-the-go healthcare. In addition to providing proactive alerts in case of abnormalities, the collar also includes pet loss prevention features. This versatile technology can also be adapted for use in sleeping pads, clothing, and other accessories.

Jen-Chieh Cheng, Vice President and General Director of the Service Systems Technology Center at ITRI, stated, "For pet owners, the health and well-being of their beloved companions are of utmost importance. The growing demand for high-quality pet products and services has driven us to develop innovative solutions. Leveraging our expertise in information and communication technology and interdisciplinary integration, we have created a device that truly meets these needs. We are honored to receive a gold medal at the Concours Lépine, and being part of one of the world's most prestigious invention fairs provides us with an excellent opportunity to align our innovation with global market demands."

Anne Lin, CEO of Amicoipet Biotech, commented, "Our smart collar utilizes AI to collect and analyze physiological data from pets, providing owners and veterinarians with real-time insights. This facilitates a deeper understanding of pets' preferences and habits, allowing for the early detection of anomalies, ensuring prompt and comprehensive care at home and in clinics. We are pleased to report that, during the exposition in Paris, this technology received high praise from veterinary hospitals and veterinarians, who expressed optimism about its potential impact on pet healthcare."

A testament to human ingenuity for over a century, the Concours Lépine has served as a launchpad for groundbreaking inventions. Held annually at the Foire de Paris, this prestigious international competition showcases nearly 250 innovations, attracting around 400,000 visitors worldwide during its 12-day run. Boasting a rich 123-year history as of 2024, the Concours Lépine has fostered creations that have become staples in our daily lives, including the electric vacuum cleaner, washing machine, and ballpoint pen.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

