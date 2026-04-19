ITRI Earns Five 2026 Edison Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) was recognized at the 2026 Edison Awards™ in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 17 for five breakthrough technologies: LigamiX™: Hybrid Regenerative Ligament Technology, Sustainable Pavement Material Recycling, Prognosis Monitoring System (PMS), NeoVision AR, and 3D Aluminum-Microchannel Thermosyphon Heat Sink. Among 149 winners worldwide, ITRI earned three gold and two silver awards, ranking second globally in total number of awards. These innovations span the application domains of smart living, resilience & environment, and quality health, demonstrating the breadth of ITRI's technological capabilities and their impact on industry and society.

ITRI team celebrates three gold and two silver wins at the 2026 Edison Awards gala.

Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards™, praised ITRI's innovation excellence: "We're seeing that your expertise is translating into market-ready innovations and solutions. You are creating complete products and services that can be deployed globally, and your ecosystem of bringing companies together that support each other is unbelievable." He also highlighted PMS for its AI-driven predictive capabilities that enable machines to respond before failures occur, and the 3D Aluminum-Microchannel Thermosyphon Heat Sink for its highly efficient, energy-saving cooling for AI data centers.

ITRI's Winning Innovations:

Gold Winners:



LigamiX™ is a bioengineered ligament designed to accelerate healing in ligament repair. Its porous bionic structure and biocomposite materials enhance bone regeneration and tissue adherence. LigamiX™ offers patients an effective ligament reconstruction solution that reduces material abrasion and joint inflammation, delivering up to three times the strength of commercial implants after implantation and enabling 30% faster restoration of normal gait.



Sustainable Pavement Material Recycling is the world's first technology to utilize a proprietary biological agent and a water-based heating process to separate aged asphalt from aggregates. The technology transforms reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) into 70% premium aggregate and 30% asphalt sand, turning RAP from a low-value backfilling material into a high-value circular resource for pavement applications. Free of organic solvents and commercially viable, its demonstration plant can process 80,000 tons of RAP per year while reducing CO2 emissions by 10% to 20%.



Prognosis Monitoring System (PMS) is an AI-powered, plug-and-play predictive maintenance solution designed to prevent unplanned equipment failures in mission-critical industries, including semiconductors and energy. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise in vibration analysis and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, PMS achieves diagnostic accuracy exceeding 90%, reduces analysis time from 10 minutes to one second, and improves equipment uptime from 70% to 92%. Currently deployed in more than 1,500 units across over 200 companies, PMS supports zero-downtime operations by delivering early warnings that help avert catastrophic failures, potentially preventing losses of up to US$5 million in semiconductor manufacturing environments.

Silver Winners:



NeoVision AR transforms transparent displays into intelligent spatial companions. By integrating real-time multimodal sensing, voice interaction, and AI-driven avatars, it enables immersive, contactless navigation experiences that redefine human–machine interaction across transportation, tourism, and cultural environments. Deployed at a marine museum, it recognizes aquatic species and their positions dynamically with up to 98% accuracy, delivering real-time marine life information aligned with the visitor's line of sight and hand gestures.



3D Aluminum-Microchannel Thermosyphon Heat Sink is a next-generation air-cooling technology tailored for high-performance computing servers. Using capillary-free microchannels and balanced pressure control, it can dissipate over 1,500 W of heat without the need of pump and the risk of leakage. The system delivers liquid-cooling-level performance with air-cooling simplicity, making it a lightweight, durable, and cost-effective thermal management solution.

The Edison Awards™ recognize excellence at the forefront of global innovation. Other winners this year include Dow, SABIC, and Cisco Systems. Visit here to see the complete 2026 winner list.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute