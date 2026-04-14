ITRI Launches 2026 VLSI TSA International Symposium, Spotlighting Quantum Architecture and AI-Driven Healthcare

HSINCHU, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 International Symposium on VLSI Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI TSA), hosted by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), is taking place in Hsinchu, Taiwan from April 13 to 17. Now in its 43rd year, the symposium remains a leading global forum for semiconductor innovation, bringing together over 800 experts from around the world. Discussions this year focus on generative AI inference acceleration, wafer-scale computing, and terahertz (THz) wireless communications. Leading the plenary sessions, Cerebras Systems Distinguished Engineer Bendik Kleveland will outline the evolution of wafer-scale technology. The event also features its first dedicated exploration of quantum computing architectures and the growing role of semiconductors in smart healthcare, particularly AI-enabled cardiac rhythm analysis.

Industry leaders and academic experts gather at the 2026 VLSI TSA to exchange insights on emerging semiconductor technologies.

"This year, we focus on advanced process technologies, heterogeneous integration, AI and quantum architectures, next-generation memory, and advanced packaging—all key to enhancing AI chip performance and semiconductor innovation," said Shih-Chieh Chang, Vice President and General Director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories, who is also Chairman of the 2026 VLSI TSA. "Amid evolving global trade dynamics, Taiwan must strengthen frontier R&D, advance localization of equipment and materials, and build resilient supply chains through regional collaboration, trusted partnerships, and transparent governance, while deepening international academia-industry cooperation to cultivate talent and sustain global leadership," he noted.

The symposium opened with a deep dive into transformative applications at the intersection of AI and healthcare. Professor Shih-Ann Chen of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and Taipei Veterans General Hospital explained that the complexity of cardiac rhythms cannot be fully captured by surface electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements alone. He demonstrated how electrophysiologic testing provides detailed intracardiac signal data, enabling AI models to improve predictive accuracy and enhance clinical diagnostics.

Memory technology was another focal point. Alessandro Calderoni, Fellow at Micron Technology, noted that logic throughput is scaling far faster than memory bandwidth, necessitating advanced 3D integration and heterogeneous packaging to enable high-bandwidth memory solutions to deliver substantial performance gains and superior energy efficiency. As DRAM scaling approaches atomic limits, he emphasized that breakthroughs in process control, sensing, and reliability will be critical to sustaining high-performance semiconductor computing capacity.

In next-generation communications, Professor Minoru Fujishima of Hiroshima University presented new possibilities for THz technologies. Drawing inspiration from optical satellite communication systems, he proposed leveraging the 300 GHz wideband and electronically steerable phased arrays to enable high-data-rate mobile connectivity over medium ranges, bringing ultra-fast wireless applications closer to reality.

Looking ahead to the future of computation, Shu-Jen Han, CTO of SEEQC, outlined a roadmap toward utility-scale quantum systems. He emphasized that realizing practical quantum computers will depend on advances in quantum error correction and scalable system design, providing a blueprint for the next-generation computing architectures.

Celebrating Industry Excellence: ERSO Awards

The opening ceremony featured the presentation of the ERSO Award, established by the Pan Wen Yuan Foundation to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Taiwan's high-tech sectors. The 2026 recipients include George Yi, Director and CEO of Skytech; Shang-Hung Shen, Chairman of Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable; and Charles Lee, Chairman and CEO of PlayNitride.

Chin-Tay Shih, Chairman of the Pan Wen Yuan Foundation, noted that over the past two decades, the ERSO Award has recognized 65 distinguished entrepreneurs. This year's laureates represent key sectors including semiconductor equipment, manufacturing, and electrical machinery, highlighting Taiwan's strong cross-disciplinary industrial capabilities.

In addition, the symposium presented the Chenming Hu Award, sponsored by Professor Emeritus Chenming Hu of the University of California, Berkeley, a pioneer of 3D FinFET technology. This year's award recipients, namely Ming-Hua Tsai, Director at UMC, and Juin-Ming Lu, Deputy General Director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories, were recognized for their significant contributions to semiconductor innovation.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute