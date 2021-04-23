ITRI Fosters Links with International Startups and Innovation-Oriented Firms with IisC International Webinars

HSINCHU, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) continues to promote international exchanges and the development of innovation, but via digital methods. On April 22 California time, the IoT Integrated Service Center (IisC) under the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) held an international webinar on "Enabling IoT Products, IisC Can Help" for startups and innovation-oriented companies in North America. This offered an opportunity for participants to engage online in technology interaction and business matching with Phison Electronics, Getac Technology, and FedTech, paving the way for technology cooperation and exchanges in international IoT.

Aiming to help startups and innovation companies grasp related business opportunities, the DoIT's IisC project is responsible for establishing an IoT smart services platform to integrate and develop technology, modules, manufacturing processes, commercialization consulting and trial production, all of which are key steps in the development of IoT. This "one-stop hardware design and manufacturing services" platform is being provided to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized manufacturers or makers of innovative products. Dr. Jupiter Hu, Deputy General Director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories, and the head of the IisC collaboration project, remarked that the pandemic has spawned the demand for digital transformation, while also promoting the vibrant development and unlimited business opportunities of IoT-related applications in retailing, home and lifestyle, smart manufacturing, and telemedicine. This IisC international interactive event will bring Taiwan's innovative technology to the world, while also enabling foreign firms interested in innovative IoT to come to Taiwan, thereby linking advantages of each side and creating a win-win situation through cooperation.

While the international webinar arranges for North American and Taiwan IoT-related startups and innovation companies to interact online, the project is being expanded to Europe this year, with a webinar slated for May 11 Berlin time for likeminded companies. Besides introducing IisC services and resources, representatives from Phison and Getac will also explain the services they can offer, the process in having a new product reach the market, and how to provide IoT customers with rapid commercialization. More details are available at the official IisC website: https://iisc.org.tw/en/index.php

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Vivian Chen

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-928-616-685

[email protected]

