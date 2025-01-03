ITRI Introduces Wellness Technologies at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) , Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, today announced the introduction of wellness technologies at CES 2025 booth 8430, North Hall, LVCC, and its event website . The wellness technologies include iSleePad , an advanced sleep pad featuring ITRI's Low Power Microwave Sensor (LPMS) technology for safe and effective contactless sleep monitoring; iPetSuite , a smart sleep monitoring pad for pets; KneeBO , a portable knee joint exoskeleton designed for lower-limb muscle training and walking improvement; HipBO , a lightweight powered hip joint exoskeleton; and the AI Badminton Trainer , an AI-based badminton training technology

iSleePad is an advanced sleep pad featuring ITRI's LPMS technology for safe and effective contactless sleep monitoring. Designed for all ages, it tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep position without adhesive patches. It also provides real-time alerts for bed exits to enhance safety and promotes deep sleep with its Schumann wave mode. Lightweight, foldable and easy to use, iSleePad can be directly installed on existing bedding. With high detection accuracy, contactless sensing and a smartphone app that displays real-time data and long-term physiological records, iSleePad ensures user comfort and supports sleep monitoring both at home and for medical care.

Booth visitors at CES 2025 can experience iSleePad firsthand to test its comfort, including its thinness, lightness, and foldability. They can explore the innovative contactless sensing technology that monitors their vital signs and easily access health data via a user-friendly smartphone app. Visitors will also see how the bed exit alert system detects position changes to prevent falls.

iSleePad includes these technology features:

LPMS technology : With a measurement distance of up to 15 cm, it requires no sensors attached to the skin, thus ensuring user comfort. iSleePad uses μW Doppler microwaves to detect vital signs from the phase change data in transmitted and received signals. The sensing power of this technology is 1,000 times less than the transmission power of a smartphone, thus eliminating health risks. Moreover, its energy-efficient radar sensor minimizes operational costs, offering a cost-effective solution for sleep healthcare.

: With a measurement distance of up to 15 cm, it requires no sensors attached to the skin, thus ensuring user comfort. The sensing power of this technology is 1,000 times less than the transmission power of a smartphone, thus eliminating health risks. Moreover, its energy-efficient radar sensor minimizes operational costs, offering a cost-effective solution for sleep healthcare. Flexible pressure-sensitive antenna : iSleePad features a flexible, pressure-sensing antenna technology that detects multiple pressure points, allowing it to monitor sleep positions and activity status. With over 95% accuracy, it provides timely alerts to caregivers about abnormal bed exits, enhancing safety especially for elderly users and those with health conditions.

: iSleePad features a flexible, pressure-sensing antenna technology that detects multiple pressure points, allowing it to monitor sleep positions and activity status. With over 95% accuracy, it provides timely alerts to caregivers about abnormal bed exits, enhancing safety especially for elderly users and those with health conditions. Schumann resonance (SR) generator : iSleePad utilizes Schumann waves to promote deep sleep and relaxation through low-frequency electromagnetic waves. These waves resonate with the body's natural frequencies, creating a restful sleep environment.

: iSleePad utilizes Schumann waves to promote deep sleep and relaxation through low-frequency electromagnetic waves. These waves resonate with the body's natural frequencies, creating a restful sleep environment. Multi-person management: The app allows simultaneous connections to multiple iSleePads. This feature is especially advantageous for nursing homes and retirement communities because it provides a scalable sleep monitoring solution.

Sleep issues affect up to 45% of the global population, jeopardizing health and quality of life, according to the World Sleep Day statistics . Traditional assessments, whether performed in medical centers or using smartwatches, often rely on cumbersome tracking pads or contact devices, which can impact comfort and accuracy. iSleePad features contactless sensing and offers a comprehensive monitoring solution that ensures both comfort and precision. This empowers individuals to manage their sleep health effectively and allows caregivers or medical professionals to make informed decisions or respond promptly. By improving sleep monitoring quality, iSleePad addresses a significant global healthcare challenge.

iPetSuite is a pet's version of iSleePad, utilizing LPMS technology for pet sleep monitoring. Designed for both dogs and cats, it tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep position, and can be directly used or installed on existing pet beds. iPetSuite includes a smartphone app that displays real-time data and long-term physiological records, making it ideal for sleep monitoring and health tracking at home, in veterinary hospitals or pet hotels, offering insights into the pets' overall health and giving pet owners peace of mind.

KneeBO facilitates normal functions for knee joints

KneeBO , a portable knee joint exoskeleton, is designed for lower-limb muscle training and walking improvement. This innovation provides support and strength for individuals with knee joint degeneration. With a lightweight design of just 1.5 kg and quick-release buttons, users can put it on within one minute, making it perfect for daily activities. KneeBO employs compliant control algorithms and an inertial measurement unit for automatic function switching and smooth movement tracking. It serves as an assistive mobility technology for gait training.

CES attendees can wear KneeBO to enjoy its user-friendly features without the hassle of electrodes or complex setups. They can try different movements such as squatting or climbing stairs to experience KneeBO's dynamic support in reducing knee strain, and adjust support intensity via the designated mobile application.

Lightweight and compact design: KneeBO integrates its inertial measurement unit within the motor joint, greatly reducing the size and weight of the device. Unlike comparable knee joint exoskeleton products on the market that utilize metal materials and weigh up to 4 kg, KneeBO only weighs 1.5 kg thanks to lightweight nylon and plastic materials, thus reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user.

KneeBO integrates its inertial measurement unit within the motor joint, greatly reducing the size and weight of the device. Unlike comparable knee joint exoskeleton products on the market that utilize metal materials and weigh up to 4 kg, KneeBO only weighs 1.5 kg thanks to lightweight nylon and plastic materials, thus reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user. Ease of use: Unlike conventional assistive devices, KneeBO does not require electrodes or sensors attached to the user for monitoring and feedback. A KneeBO unit can be independently put on by the user within 30 seconds. The user can also adjust KneeBO's intensity settings using its companion mobile application, allowing customizable support levels depending on individual needs.

Unlike conventional assistive devices, KneeBO does not require electrodes or sensors attached to the user for monitoring and feedback. A KneeBO unit can be independently put on by the user within 30 seconds. The user can also adjust KneeBO's intensity settings using its companion mobile application, allowing customizable support levels depending on individual needs. Extending exercise duration: KneeBO can significantly extend exercise duration for stroke patients or those with knee injuries. Dynamic adjustment reduces the load on the knee joint, thereby alleviating pain and discomfort during extended periods of physical activity. Trials have shown users extend their exercise duration from 30 minutes to two hours, a four-fold increase. KneeBO's design ensures proper alignment and movement, which help in maintaining correct posture and minimizing the risk of further injury.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , in 2019 about 528 million people worldwide were living with osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint condition that commonly affects the knee. Management of such conditions requires exercise to strengthen affected muscles and help mobility. With its lightweight, customizable design, KneeBO meets the pressing need to address the vast global demand for assistive equipment, helping people stay independent when movement becomes difficult.

HipBO is a lightweight hip joint function assistance device derived from lower-limb exoskeleton robots. The extremely lightweight design is convenient for daily use to assist people with hip joint functional impairment. It weighs less than 3 kilograms and uses a compliant control algorithm for power assistance and smooth movements. HipBO provides walking action reminders and guidance and can be used for gait training and leisure sports such as hiking and walking.

The AI Badminton Trainer enhances players' training and performance

The AI Badminton Trainer utilizes advanced AI image analysis and data inference techniques to enhance players' training and performance. Its compact design features vertically stacked chips that boost signal speed and reduce the need for multiple devices. A high-speed video camera captures player movements, and the data including swing posture and hitting position is sent to a cloud platform. Gen AI then analyzes the skills and provides instant feedback with personalized training programs. This technology is already being used in gym centers, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven sports training.

Booth visitors at CES 2025 can play badminton in both personal training and match scenarios, where they can witness the AI Badminton Trainer's real-time 3D visual analysis in action, including how it tracks shuttlecock speeds and maps precise trajectories. They will also have the opportunity to experience the system's AI-powered capability in auto-generating training programs tailored to their skills and playing style and providing insights into strategic gameplay through virtual opponent simulations.

The AI Badminton Trainer includes these key features:

3D visual analysis : Tracks shuttlecock speed in real-time (up to 300 km/h) and maps the shuttlecock's trajectory.

: Tracks shuttlecock speed in real-time (up to 300 km/h) and maps the shuttlecock's trajectory. Shot statistics and strategy analysis : Provides detailed insights into shot patterns and playing style, offering scientific metrics and real-time data to support athletes with industry-leading training feedback.

: Provides detailed insights into shot patterns and playing style, offering scientific metrics and real-time data to support athletes with industry-leading training feedback. Automated training program generation : Uses 3D visual analysis and AI algorithms to create personalized training sessions based on individual needs.

: Uses 3D visual analysis and AI algorithms to create personalized training sessions based on individual needs. Opponent strategy analysis and virtual opponent simulation: Simulates opponent strategies and offers interactive training, enabling users to practice in realistic match scenarios.

Compared to other sports monitoring products on the market, the AI Badminton Trainer offers unique 3D visual capabilities, with real-time technical analysis and interactive training modes tailored for professional and recreational use.

The AI Badminton Trainer's technical advantages include:

High precision : Equipped with 3D measurement intelligent cameras that analyze shuttle speed, trajectory, and hitting motion with a precision increase of 3%, leading the industry.

: Equipped with 3D measurement intelligent cameras that analyze shuttle speed, trajectory, and hitting motion with a precision increase of 3%, leading the industry. Advanced 3D packaging technology : Integrates AI chips and high-speed cameras through 3D packaging, reducing device volume by 80% and cost by 60%, with easy installation (plug and play).

: Integrates AI chips and high-speed cameras through 3D packaging, reducing device volume by 80% and cost by 60%, with easy installation (plug and play). Comprehensive AI ecosystem: Collaborates with Microsoft for cloud-based AI services, establishing a complete AI application ecosystem that supports intelligent analysis and data processing.

The AI Badminton Trainer has the potential to expand into other sports, such as tennis and volleyball, making it versatile across various athletic training fields and adaptable for rapid deployment in related industries. The AI Badminton Trainer offers a professional, interactive, and unmanned solution for sports training, integrating digital and intelligent analysis into badminton training to enhance both performance and safety.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

