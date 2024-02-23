ITRI Partners with Mexico's Sonora to Foster Science Park Development

HSINCHU, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRI has signed a consulting service agreement with the state of Sonora in Mexico for science park planning and counseling, deepening Mexico-Taiwan cooperation in the fields of technology and industry. The effort includes regional coopetition analysis, strategy consulting, business development, capability enabling, and implementation support, aiming to create a competitive and sustainable science park in Sonora. This venture also extends its benefits to Taiwanese manufacturers eyeing expansion opportunities in Mexico.

ITRI’s Senior Vice President, Stephen Su (sixth from the left), and Sonora Governor Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montaño (fourth from the right) join hands to sign the agreement for science park strategic planning consultancy services.
ITRI's Senior Vice President Stephen Su emphasized the strategic significance of Mexico in the global supply chain, particularly in the burgeoning electric vehicle industry. He highlighted Mexico's advantageous geographical location, coupled with competitive production costs and labor expenses, comprehensive automotive manufacturing clusters, rich mineral resources, as well as the privilege of zero tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This collaboration emerges against the backdrop of Mexico as Taiwan's largest export market and trading partner in Latin America. Through this partnership, bilateral exchanges in sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and automation industries will be deepened, supporting Taiwanese companies seeking to expand their operations in the thriving Mexican market.

Governor of Sonora Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montaño expressed his pleasure in partnering with ITRI, recognizing ITRI's role as a key driver in Taiwan's semiconductor and ICT industries. Sonora, aligning its vision with "Plan Sonora," the state's sustainability development strategy, has noted the surge in international companies relocating their supply chains to Mexico. In response, the state has launched the development of the Sonora Science and Technology Park to meet the growing demands of emerging industries such as ICT and electric vehicles. The Governor articulated his hopes that the collaboration with ITRI will enable both entities to leverage their strengths and jointly explore international markets.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

