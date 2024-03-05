ITRI Recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator for the Eighth Time

HSINCHU, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has been named a Top 100 Global InnovatorTM 2024, according to the annual report released by ClarivateTM. For the eighth time and seventh consecutive year, ITRI has the most wins for this award among the Asian research organizations. The Institute's excellence in patents, evaluated through indicators such as technological uniqueness, impact, globalization, successful footprint, and quantity, places it alongside renowned international entities like ASML, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and Siemens.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "We congratulate ITRI for being named a Top 100 Global Innovator for the eighth time and seven consecutive years. To feature as a Top 100 Global Innovator is no mean feat as maintaining an edge in the innovation ecosystem is harder than ever. As one of the only three national research organizations on our 2024 list, ITRI truly demonstrates tremendous influence and success, at an international scale."

Reflecting on ITRI's achievement this year, ITRI President Edwin Liu stated, "This underscores our commitment to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research and effective use of a diverse, high-value patent strategy. Through models like startup incubation, patent-based financing, and the Intellectual Property Innovation Corporation (IPIC), we closely collaborate with industries to generate new value. To date, we've assisted 57 domestic enterprises and startups in procuring intangible asset financing. 28 of these have already acquired financing, bridging the tech and capital markets through intellectual property."

As ITRI rolls out the 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap to guide its R&D activities, it is actively aligning with emerging trends such as 2050 net-zero emissions, the super-aged society, and Gen AI. The Institute is systematically cataloging and developing patent strengths to establish a high-quality patent pool, aiming to propose innovative technological solutions and services.

For 13 years, Clarivate has recognized leaders in the global innovation landscape, measuring excellence with a focus on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness. Visit here for more information about other Top 100 Global Innovators 2024 and the methodology.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

