ITRI to Exhibit Innovations in Wellness and Smart Medical Tech at CES 2025

HSINCHU, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, invites you to its CES 2025 booth 8430, North Hall, LVCC, and its event website to view its innovations in wellness and smart medical tech. ITRI also invites you to experience its exhibits at CES Unveiled Las Vegas, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center two days before the CES show. A video preview of ITRI's innovations is available here.

ITRI's CES 2025 highlight technologies include iSleePad, a smart sleep pad designed for users of all ages, providing comfort and sleep monitoring for both home and medical applications; KneeBO, a portable knee-joint exoskeleton designed for lower-limb muscle training and walking improvement; the AI Badminton Trainer, an innovation that utilizes advanced AI image analysis and data inference techniques to enhance players' training and performance; and the High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver, an AI-based remote monitoring system designed to track vital signs, bed exits, falls, and prolonged inactivity.

WHAT:

Wellness tech

iSleePad is an advanced sleep pad featuring ITRI's Low Power Microwave Sensor (LPMS) technology for safe and effective sleep monitoring. Designed for all ages, it tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep position without adhesive patches. It also provides real-time alerts for bed exits to enhance safety and promotes deep sleep with its Schumann wave mode. Easy to use, iSleePad can be directly installed on existing bedding. With high detection accuracy, contactless sensing and a smartphone app that displays real-time data and long-term physiological records, iSleePad ensures user comfort and supports sleep monitoring both at home and for medical care.

iPetSuite , a pet's version of iSleePad, utilizes the same LPMS technology to provide safe and effective contactless sleep monitoring for dogs and cats. It tracks a pet's heart rate, breathing and sleep position, and can be directly used or installed on existing pet beds. iPetSuite includes a smartphone app that displays real-time data and long-term physiological records. It can be applied at home, in veterinary hospitals or pet hotels, offering insights into the pets' overall health and giving pet owners peace of mind.

KneeBO, a portable knee joint exoskeleton, is designed for lower-limb muscle training and walking improvement. This innovation provides strength support for individuals with knee joint degradation. With a lightweight design of just 1.5 kg and quick-release buttons, users can put it on within one minute, making it perfect for daily activities. KneeBO employs compliant control algorithms and an inertial measurement unit for automatic function switching and smooth movement tracking. It serves as an assistive mobility technology for gait training.

HipBO is an independent lightweight hip joint function assistance device derived from lower-limb exoskeleton robots. The extremely lightweight design is convenient for daily use to assist people with hip joint functional impairment. It weighs less than 3 kilograms and uses a compliant control algorithm for power assistance and smooth movements. HipBO provides walking action reminders and guidance and can be used for gait training and leisure sports such as hiking and walking.

The AI Badminton Trainer utilizes advanced AI image analysis and data inference techniques to enhance players' training and performance. Its compact design features vertically stacked chips that boost signal speed and reduce the need for multiple devices. A high-speed video camera captures player movements, and the data including swing posture and hitting position is sent to a cloud platform. Gen AI then analyzes the skills and provides instant feedback with personalized training programs. This technology is already being used in gym centers, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven sports training.

Smart medical technologies

The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver is a remote monitoring system designed to track vital signs, bed exits, falls and prolonged inactivity. Its millimeter wave radar and thermal imaging technologies ensure comfort and privacy, making it ideal for health monitoring in clinics, hospital wards, nursing homes and private residences. When detecting falls and abnormal heat sources, it sends alerts and prompts caregivers to provide timely care, reducing emergency response time from one hour to just one minute. This telehealth solution enhances the safety of the elderly and addresses the shortages of health workers.

MedBobi is a smart medical assistant system that uses multimodal generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to rapidly create medical reports from voice input and other data. It can understand up to 96 languages such as English, Mandarin, Taiwanese, Japanese, Spanish, French and Thai and can convert speech into text, reducing medical staff's administrative work time by 75%. The system integrates voice input, pathological images and patient records to provide AI-powered personalized medical recommendations. Additionally, MedBobi features a professional dementia database, allowing users to better understand the disease through text-based Q&A and obtain personalized care plans.

The Intelligent Medical Assistance Solution (iMAS) integrates multiple lightweight and portable medical devices to offer a comprehensive telemedicine solution for patients with limited access to healthcare. Its intelligent medical imaging technology aids in diagnostic interpretation, enabling physicians to provide remote diagnoses. Physicians can monitor patient conditions in real time, helping to prevent treatment delays. During remote visits, physicians can easily carry the portable iMAS to deliver swift diagnosis and care. iMAS serves as a "homespital" solution that seamlessly combines home care and hospital services. This innovative solution has been licensed to 36 vendors including collaboration with Thailand's largest telecom company.

largest telecom company. Janus, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution, is transforming medical device manufacturing. By integrating seamlessly into the process, it helps manufacturers meet rigorous global compliance standards like FDA, HIPAA, and NIST. Janus proactively protects devices from cyber threats, monitors M-IoT communications in real time, and detects suspicious activities. It simplifies network logs, updates firewalls dynamically, and streamlines compliance processes. This not only enhances product security but also boosts market competitiveness. As healthcare demands robust data protection, Janus offers a reliable and efficient solution, setting a new standard for smart cybersecurity in medical devices.

iKNOBeads are the world's first and only magnetic microbeads with controllable morphology, designed to activate immune cells in the fight against diseases. Their uniform bead size ensures batch-to-batch reproducibility, while the bumpy body design maximizes cell interaction, enhancing activation efficiency and reducing the required bead quantity. This innovative approach surpasses traditional activation materials and offers a more effective and economical feeder-free platform for generating high-quality and quantity immune cells for therapy. The adaptability of iKNOBeads technology, through surface modification, allows for a wide range of immunotherapy applications, promising potential breakthroughs in disease treatment that could revolutionize the field and bring hope to millions.

WHEN: CES Unveiled: Sunday, January 5, 2025

CES: Tuesday, January 7 to Friday, January 10, 2025

WHERE: CES Unveiled: Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center

CES: Booth 8430, North Hall, LVCC

PRESS KIT: ITRI's CES 2025 press kit is available here.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

