It's a 10 Haircare Proudly Announces Former ULTA Beauty VP of Merchandising, Sandy Ovington as Senior Vice President of Specialty Retail and Chains

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's A 10 Haircare, the go-to hair care brand for professionals and consumers is proud to announce that Sandy Ovington has been named the brand's Senior Vice President of Specialty Retail and Chains, effective immediately. In this role, Ovington will focus on expanding the brand's reach and optimizing its current footprint within the chain salons and in the specialty high-end retail landscape.

With more than 25 years of merchandising experience at legendary industry-giants such as Kmart, Sears, and Dick's Sporting Goods – Ovington has established herself as a maven in the beauty space hailing most recently from her nine-year tenure at ULTA Beauty. During her time at the premier beauty destination, Ovington served in multiple leadership positions, including Vice President of Merchandising in the hair, nail, personal care appliances, accessories, and grooming categories. Ovington now plans to bring her recognized, wide-ranging skill set and knowledge to her new post at It's A 10 Haircare.

This is a welcome addition by It's A 10 Haircare, further displaying CEO Carolyn Aronson's commitment to furthering the brand's reach and creating more accessibility to consumers and professionals, alike. "Fifteen years ago I could only dream of hiring somebody like Sandy" said Carolyn, "It's an honor to have her expertise and knowledge in the industry now being put towards the It's A 10 Haircare brand." Jeff Aronson, President of the company added, "It's A 10 Haircare is thrilled to have Sandy on board. It furthers our promise of availability of our products on both the shelves of high-end retailers and salons across the globe." Jeff continued, "With Sandy teaming up alongside our EVP of Global Sales, David Rosenblatt, we envision an even brighter future for the company than ever before."



Since the brand's inception in 2005 with the introduction of hero product, the Miracle Leave-In Spray, It's A 10 Haircare has made exponential strides in its 15-year history. Now sold in over 30,000+ doors worldwide, the brand has become an iconic household and in-salon name, all while remaining 100% independently owned.

Ovington is excited to take the brand to new heights in 2020 and beyond as the Senior Vice President. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with Carolyn and Jeff [Aronson] at It's a 10!" said Ovington, "It's the quality of the brand, the unmatched potential, and its leaders that make this a wonderful fit for me. I look forward to putting forth tactics which will continue optimizing the brand's success even further."

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

