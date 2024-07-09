MIAMI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, has been announced as a Council Member of the National Advisory Council for the Latinas in Leadership Institute (LiLi), a program of Latinas & Power Corp. This initiative, launched by actress and activist Rita Moreno, aims to address the significant Latina leadership gap in the United States.

Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, Joins Latinas & Power Corp. Initiative To Address Latina Leadership Gap

The mission of the Latina Leadership Institute (LiLi) is to cultivate a robust pipeline of talented Latina leaders prepared to take on significant roles in business and the community. This initiative is a direct response to the recent Lean In report titled "The State of Latinas in Corporate America," which highlights the alarming drop in Latina representation from entry-level positions to the C-suite.

As a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and CEO of one of the only Latina-owned professional haircare brands in the world, Carolyn's journey is a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and hard work. She started It's a 10® Haircare with almost zero in funding and has grown it into a fully international company distributed in 107 countries and counting. Her tenacious spirit and belief in her brand are what made it the #1 brand in Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty's haircare categories and gained the brand a passionate hairstylist, consumer and celebrity following.

Carolyn's story exemplifies the possibilities for Latina women in leadership. Her success serves as an inspiration and a tangible example of breaking barriers. By joining the Latinas in Leadership Institute, Carolyn brings her vast experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to excellence to help guide and inspire the next generation of Latina leaders.

"We need more Latina CEOs of companies, and I am here today to inspire other women and help them understand that they too can be CEOs and can own worldwide brands. By finding their passion and tapping into accessible resources, they can build what we know we are capable of," said Carolyn Aronson.

The newly established Advisory Board for LiLi includes influential leaders from various sectors such as business, government, and the arts, who will provide guidance to effectively address the Latina leadership gap. Notable members include real estate developer Sandy Cloud, Karen Clarkson, VP of Go-to-Market Strategy at Ricoh Corporation, Tricia Montalvo-Timm, venture investor and board director, Yvette Melendez, President & Founder of YMR Consulting, actress and author Andrea Navedo, Yvette Pena, VP of Latino Audience Strategy at AARP, Deb Rosado Shaw, Fortune 50 Senior Executive and Advisor, Dr. Charles Ventor Santiago, Associate Professor at the University of Connecticut, and Dr. Tina Loarte-Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Connecticut Center for Nursing Workforce.

To learn more about Carolyn Aronson and her renowned brand, It's A 10 Haircare, please visit itsa10haircare.com, @itsa10haircare and @itsa10ceo on Instagram. For more information on Latinas & Power Corp., please visit latinasandpower.com.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Latinas & Power Corp.:

Latinas & Power Corp. is a network dedicated to inspiring, motivating, and providing tools for Latina professionals to thrive as influential leaders and advocates in the workplace, community, and beyond. Through initiatives like the Latinas in Leadership Institute, Latinas & Power Corp. creates opportunities for personal and professional growth, fosters leadership development, and promotes diversity and inclusion.

