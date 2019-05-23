It's a Beautiful (and Expensive) Day in the Gayborhood

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In most major cities in the United States, homes in gayborhoods are worth more than the typical home – in some cases several times more.

To identify gayborhoods across the country ahead of Pride Month, Zillow® analyzed data from the American Community Survey to find which neighborhoods have the highest share of same-sex couple households compared with others in the areai.

The neighborhood with the highest share is North Banker's Hill, San Diego, where 10.1 percent of households are same-sex couples. The North Banker's Hill housing premium is about 25 percent – the typical North Banker's Hill home is worth $792,400, compared with the citywide median value of $632,600.

West Palm Springs in California has the second-highest share of same-sex couple households at 9.2 percent, but homes there come with a much higher premium. Homes in West Palm Springs are worth more than three times as much as the typical home in the broader Riverside metro.

In fact, there are 10 major cities where home values in the gayborhood are more than double the community at large, including Houston, Charlotte and Philadelphia. That's not to say home values are necessarily higher simply because it's the gayborhood. Other factors could be driving the premium; gayborhoods are often close to amenities like bars, restaurants, and job centers.

There are a few places where gayborhoods buck this trend. In the downtown area of San Jose, Calif., homes are worth 38.1 percent less than the typical San Jose home. The area also has the smallest share of same-sex couples in the analysis at 1.1 percent. Gayborhoods in San Antonio and Kansas City have a similar discount on housing.

"The narrative of gayborhoods as a signal for rapid home value appreciation and gentrification has been around for decades, with Greenwich Village and the Castro long held up as examples," said Zillow Director of Economic Research Skylar Olsen. "Today, the story is a little different. While these neighborhoods still foster a sense of community and social acceptance, living within them often comes at premium many may not be able to afford. This has a disproportionate effect on intersectional LGBTQ people —not just gay, but a person of color, transgender, a woman—those who are disadvantaged when it comes to earning potential."

Value Premium New York West South-Central

Manhattan (Upper West

Side to West Village) 3.4% $1,478,149 $681,600 116.9% Los Angeles

County West Hollywood 4.8% $822,200 $618,600 32.9% Chicago Edgewater to Lakeview 3.7% $299,506 $230,400 30.0% Dallas Oak Lawn 2.3% $322,900 $217,000 48.8% Philadelphia Area surrounding

Lombard-South Station 3.5% $550,048 $160,900 241.9% Houston Neartown - Montrose 2.9% $514,000 $187,800 173.7% Washington, DC Logan Circle and

surrounding areas 4.0% $697,200 $580,100 20.2% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale Metro Wilton Manors 8.8% $374,200 $284,900 31.3% Atlanta Midtown 3.0% $305,700 $261,200 17.0% Boston Meeting House Hill

(Dorchester) 7.9% $640,600 $603,600 6.1% San Francisco Castro 8.6% $1,767,128 $1,353,500 30.6% Detroit Metro Pleasant Ridge 5.6% $330,100 $162,200 103.5% Riverside Metro West Palm Springs 9.2% $1,229,500 $369,200 233.0% Phoenix South Central Encanto 6.4% $442,400 $242,600 82.4% Seattle Central District (Minor,

Madison Valley, Leschi) 3.0% $729,911 $726,500 0.5% Minneapolis Bryn Mawr 7.6% $406,000 $267,900 51.5% San Diego North Banker's Hill 10.1% $792,400 $632,600 25.3% St. Louis Shaw - South Grand 3.8% $238,126 $119,500 99.3% Tampa-St.

Petersburg Metro Southeast Gulfport 7.6% $236,700 $214,300 10.5% Denver Golden Triangle 4.2% $512,700 $394,735 29.9% Portland Northwest, West of

23rd 6.3% $850,100 $425,500 99.8% Charlotte Plaza Midwood 4.7% $470,800 $225,500 108.8% Sacramento Northern Land Park 2.6% $553,900 $327,200 69.3% San Antonio South Arena

District/Southeast

Denver Heights 4.0% $111,500 $176,800 -36.9% Orlando Audubon Park &

Coytown 5.4% $307,200 $241,800 27.0% Cincinnati Clifton 2.0% $306,600 $146,400 109.4% Cleveland Riverside 3.1% $221,000 $ 56,100 293.9% Kansas City Longfellow 5.7% $251,300 $394,735 -36.3% Las Vegas East Paradise 4.9% $217,510 $276,500 -21.3% Columbus Victorian Village 4.7% $375,800 $156,200 140.6% Indianapolis Overlap of Broad Ripple

and Meridian Kessler 5.8% $334,600 $144,200 132.0% San Jose Downtown 1.1% $553,900 $895,200 -38.1% Austin Galindo 3.4% $463,800 $368,800 25.8% Virginia Beach

Metro Lafayette-Winona

(Norfolk, VA) 2.6% $224,200 $230,200 -2.6% Nashville Lockeland Springs 3.1% $472,700 $266,000 77.7%

i The lack of ACS data on gender identity and sexual orientation means that single LGBTQ people cannot be identified. As a result, areas with high concentrations of LGBTQ singles are absent in this analysis.

