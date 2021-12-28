LEE, Maine, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This generous donation brings House in the Woods one step closer to ensuring that this critical resource is here for our American Heroes for generations to come, offering veterans, active duty, and gold star families a Home Away from Home for healing and camaraderie!

It's a Christmas Miracle. Anonymous gift of $1.4 million pays off House in the Woods lodge. Save the Date - July 9, 2022 House in the Woods 5 year Lodge Anniversary Celebration

House in the Woods Mission is to create a therapeutic, recreational, and educational retreat for our nation's U.S. armed forces and their families, using outdoor wilderness activities to help participants share common challenges related to their service and sacrifice in protecting our nation's freedom and democratic ideals.

"Thank you not only to our Christmas donor, but to veterans, supporters, and volunteers, for your dedication to the House in the Woods mission. The healing happening at House in the Woods simply would not be possible without you!" says Paul House, Executive Director.

Though this donation comes in year 11 of this organization holding its 501(c)3 status, this is just another beginning. Going into 2022 without a debt payment on the lodge means focusing solely on growing retreats and opportunities, serving more veterans.

Now all fundraising efforts can be directed to sponsoring new veterans, providing an experience for them at a House in the Woods retreat. The most important part about the outdoor retreats is the healing that happens when veterans are surrounded by those who love them and appreciate them the most.

Paul had this to say about 2021, "Looking back on 2021, what would you see?"

Paul continues, "We see veterans gathering, sharing in experiences that save lives, a country coming together to support American Heroes, feeding not only their bodies but their minds and souls. We see volunteers giving of themselves in a way that can't be put into words.

You'll see a family who suffered unimaginable loss, trusting God, working hard, and walking hand in hand with the men, women, and families that have served and sacrificed so much for our country. So, how was 2021? It was life-changing and Life-SAVING."

Watch Executive Director Paul House speaking to this miracle!

https://youtu.be/toDfX_RZF3M

