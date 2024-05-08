It's a Nuggs Party: Discover a New Way to Nugg on Wendy's Wednesday

New interactive map helps chicken nugget lovers locate the nearest Wendy's Nuggs Party Pack

All fans can celebrate nationwide with FREE 6-piece nuggets with purchase every Wednesday with the Wendy's app offer

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a next-level Nugg experience, Wendy's® fans are discovering a new way to Nugg with the Nuggs Party Pack, starting this Wendy's Wednesday! Known to Wendy's most dedicated chicken nugget fans, the Nuggs Party Pack is available every day in select markets, featuring about 50* all white-meat chicken nuggets – great for sharing with friends and family (or not). For fans nationwide, Wendy's Wednesday also means FREE 6-piece nuggets with any purchase with the offer in the Wendy's app,** so spread some Nugg love EVERY Wednesday!

It’s a Nuggs Party! Wendy’s fans can discover a new way to Nugg with the Nuggs Party Pack on Wendy’s Wednesday in select markets.

"Wendy's is committed to celebrating our unmatched chicken nugget fandom while also delivering the value our customers have come to expect from us," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "With exclusive deals and even bigger ways to Nugg, our Nuggs Party Pack and Wendy's Wednesdays are all about satisfying our fans' cravings."

The Nuggs Party Pack will continue to roll out across Wendy's restaurants in the U.S. To help fans to find their nearest Nuggs Party Pack, Wendy's has partnered with Rashiq Zahid, the developer behind McBroken, to create WendysNuggParty.com. The site acts as a real-time interactive map, directing fans to their closest participating Wendy's restaurant serving up Nuggs Party Packs.

"I've always been a big fan of Wendy's but had no idea they offered a party sized version of their nuggs at such a good price," said Rashiq Zahid, web developer. "I think more people should know about the Nuggs Party Pack, which is why I created the Nuggs Party website in collaboration with Wendy's. I know fans are going to love it!"

To celebrate the launch of the Nuggs Party Pack, fans can save $3 off any purchase of $15 or more using the offer in the Wendy's app.** Available in crispy or spicy, the Nuggs Party Pack is perfect for watch parties, picnics and so much more. If fans aren't in the Nuggs Party zone, have no fear! The free 6-piece nuggets with purchase offer is available nationwide each week at Wendy's…on, you guessed it, Wednesday's. To order the Nuggs Party Pack or celebrate Wendy's Wednesday, visit the Wendy's app to start an order. Let's get this Nuggs Party (Pack) started!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's. Approximately 45-50 nuggets. Product count based on approximate weight.

**Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or order.wendys.com. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offers in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company